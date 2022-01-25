FBI: Most Wanted is losing Julian McMahon as series lead, but a new replacement has been announced and Dick Wolf fans are going to be very excited. Deadline reports that Dylan McDermott has joined the cast of the hit series, taking over for McMahon, who is leaving after three seasons. Most recently, McDermott has been staring as the villainous Richard Wheatley on Law and Order: Organized Crime, alongside Christopher Meloni. There are currently no details on who McDermott will be playing in FBI: Most Wanted, but Deadline notes that he is scheduled to make his series debut in April, following McMahon’s exit in March.

Since the season on FBI: Most Wanted, McMahon has played Jesse “Jess” LaCroix, an FBI Supervisory Special Agent and Team Leader of the Fugitive Task Force. He recently announced that he’d be exiting the show by issuing a statement to Deadline. “Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon said. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

Reflecting on his time portraying Jess, McMahon said, “I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with [executive producers] Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski.” He continued, “I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list. I wish the show, and its cast & crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man.”

Commenting on McMahon’s exit, Wolf said, “We are saddened to see Julian leave.” He added, “His portrayal of agent Jess LaCroix has been a key factor in the success of FBI: Most Wanted. We will miss him and we wish him the best in his next chapter.”

While fans of McMahon and FBI: Most Wanted are sad to see him go, many are still excited about McDermott coming in to lead the team. “I mean…..EXCITED MUCH!! Congratulations! You are going to be such an asset!” one excited fan tweeted to the actor. “I might have squealed just quietly on reading this news.” The fan went on to wrote, “As if Dick Wolf could ever pass up having you in one of his shows again! Can’t wait to watch you bring another fabulous character to life!”