CBS Fall Premiere Dates for New and Returning Series

CBS announced its fall 2021 season premieres on Monday, so fans of Blue Bloods, NCIS, and FBI should get their calendars out to mark the dates. This season kicks off with the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by The Neighborhood star Cedric The Entertainer on Sept. 19, with NCIS returning the following day.

This fall will feature NCIS on Mondays after anchoring CBS' Tuesday schedule for years. The show, which regularly ranks as the most-watched scripted show on broadcast television, will be entering its 19th season on Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET. NCIS is now the second-longest-running, non-animated primetime series currently airing, behind only NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Mondays will also feature the latest addition to the NCIS franchise, NCIS: Hawai'i, starring Vanessa Lachey.

Four other new shows will bow this fall. FBI: International will debut on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. ET as the third part of a three-series crossover with FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. The CSI revival CSI: Vegas will launch on Wednesday, Oct. 7. The sitcom Ghosts will launch on Thursday, Oct. 7, between the return of United States of Al and B Positive. A new drama titled The Activist debuts on Friday, Oct. 22, and will act as a lead-in to Blue Bloods. Scroll on for a look at the CBS schedule. ABC, NBC, and Fox will announce their premiere dates soon.