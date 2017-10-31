‘DWTS’ Pro Takes a Tumble During This Week’s Dance

Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater took a tumble during her Halloween-themed dance with Property Brothers star Drew Scott Monday.

The pair was dancing the Charleston to the Corpse Bride song “Remains of the Day” when Slater appeared to lose her balance and stumble.

Luckily, her partner was there to catch her, scooping her up and bringing her back into the middle without a misstep.

The mistake was evident, but judges appeared not to mind, giving the dance all 9s.

Fans also enjoyed the quick thinking of the pair.

Ha! I was wondering if that fall was part of the choreography, and it wasn’t lol #DWTS — 🦇 Alexis Dracula 🦇 (@alexisdaria) October 31, 2017