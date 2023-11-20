'Blue Bloods' Ending at CBS

The final season will premiere in February, but the last batch of episodes will air in the fall of 2024.

Blue Bloods is coming to an end next year, according to a report by Deadline. The beloved cop drama starring Tom Selleck is going into Season 14, which will be its last. The final season will begin in February and will end with a big finale in the fall.

Blue Bloods is going out with an 18-episode season in 2024 – not quite a full-length order but not too short either considering the impact of the Hollywood labor strikes. Sources told Deadline that the new season will premiere on Feb. 16 on CBS an will stream simultaneously on Paramount+. The first 10 episodes of the season will air then, while the final eight will premiere in the fall. That will include a big finale to send the Reagan family off in style.

Blue Bloods follows the Reagan family – a dynasty of police officials in New York City fighting crime and trying to live up to each others' legacies in the process. Selleck stars as Commissioner Frank Reagan along with his daughter, assistant district attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), his son, detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his father, retired commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou). The series tackles corruption, familial pressure and day-to-day crime all at once, and it generally has more ongoing plot arcs than your typical police procedural. It was created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess and has already aired 275 episodes on CBS.

This is the second cancellation from CBS that has shocked fans following the Hollywood labor strikes. Last week we learned that the network is ending Young Sheldon with a 14-episode season as well. However, these two canceled series are getting the longest seasons in consideration of their finales. All other shows will be reduced to 10-13 episodes in 2024 due to the time crunch on production.

CBS confirmed news of the cancellation on Monday with a joint statement from executives Amy Reisenbach and David Stapf. They said: "Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS's legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base. We'll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table."

"We also sincerely thank the incredible writing and producing teams guided by executive producer Kevin Wade, for years of compelling episodes as they conceive this final chapter that we expect to be the most satisfying season yet for our loyal viewers," they concluded.

Blue Bloods is streaming now on Paramount+. Season 14 premieres on Feb. 16, 2024 on CBS and Paramount+.