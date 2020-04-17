Disney Family Singalong: Fans Praise Musical Special Amid Coronavirus Fears

The TV landscape has started to look a little barren since concerns about coronavirus prompted widespread production shutdowns in an attempt to help contain the pandemic. As a result, networks have started to get creative with their primetime lineups, which was the case with ABC Thursday night when they aired the star-studded Disney Family Singalong.

The hour-long special featured some of the most memorable songs from the studio’s best-loved animated features, as sung by stars, composers and musicians. All from the comfort of their homes. Given that ABC, like all networks, is looking for alternatives to fill the gaping holes in the upcoming fall schedule, the overwhelmingly positive reactions to the singalong indicates that there might be more to come in the future.

Along with the general family-friendly escapism that The Disney Family Singalong afforded those households that tuned in, celebrity cameos ranging from Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban and even Beyonce helped raise spirits in a time of social distancing and self-isolation.

The best part, all the songs from films ranging from Moana, Frozen, High School Musical, The Little Mermaid just to name a few, included the lyrics right there on the screen to make it easy for everyone to follow along. Even if some took issue with the bouncing ball. Here’s a look at some of the most enthusiastic reactions to Thursday’s Disney Family Singalong.

I am far too excited for this Disney singalong right now — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) April 16, 2020

Is there a chance my neighbors can hear me singing along with the Disney Family Singalong?



Yes, yes there is. #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/XjX7OW7SpU — Brandi Elizabeth (@becaponi) April 17, 2020

Among the special’s numerous highlights, things got started with a vocal warm-up from renowned singer and actor Kristen Chenowith.

Donny Osmond sung “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” with his grandkids. #disneysingalong pic.twitter.com/fzerClWnrb — Laurtab (@lauradiddle) April 17, 2020

FOLKS Christina Aguilera is singing “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” for the Disney singalong on ABC and her dog is just napping next to her and it is giving me LIFE. pic.twitter.com/tR9OKGulLc — Allison McCague, PhD 🧬⚾️ (@PetitePhD) April 17, 2020

Some of the songs featured included a mini-reunion for High School Musical’s “We’re All In This Together”, along with other classics like “Zombies”, “Friend Like Me” and quite a few more.

if you didn’t want the disney family singalong you missed out on the happiest hour of quarantine and i am so sorry — shann 🌻 (@shannwich_) April 17, 2020

The Disney singalong made me so happy!! 😭♥️ — Aileen🌻 (@aileenr625) April 17, 2020

But OF COURSE John Stamos has a Dumbo in his house NO ONE is surprised. #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/KbAwIpkxCg — Danielle Ashley (@imDanielleAshly) April 17, 2020

Other highlights included “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” by Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé, “Be Our Guest” by Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough and Christina Aguilera’s rendition of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

The HSM reunion on the Disney singalong made my heart so happy ❤️🥺 — Ashley Boehm (@boehm_ashley) April 17, 2020

So can we just all agree that they should do a Disney singalong more often!😍 — Han👑 (@hgerecke_5) April 17, 2020

The special also had a charitable endeavor, including a PSA to raise awareness of Feeding America, an organization that has proved crucial in helping families hurting during the coronavirus pandemic.

I need a Disney Singalong at least once a week during the rest of this quarantine #DisneyFamilySingalong — Mallory Fiato (@mfiato4) April 17, 2020

the disney family singalong high key made my night — cate 🌙 (@cschollaert22) April 17, 2020

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said. “We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can.”

i 100% did the dance to we’re all in this together 🤩 @DisneyMusic #disneysingalong — jaycie ⚡️ (@__cupofjoe) April 17, 2020

fave moments of the singalong: ariana killing “won’t say i’m in love”, the huge HSM singalong at the end (it was like a disney channel reunion!), and jordan’s existence in general 😩 — nat 🌻🌹 @ stanning celica & kasumi (@ragunyans) April 17, 2020

For those that missed The Disney Family Singalong when it aired, it will be available to stream on Hulu starting Friday, April 17.