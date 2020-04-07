9 Network Shows That Will Reportedly Still Air Despite Coronavirus Shutdown

The entertainment industry has been turned inside out over the past few weeks, as attempts to slow the spread of coronavirus have resulted in a number of TV shows and movies temporarily pulling the plug. While the current social distancing guidelines are currently in place until the end of April, that could all change.

This unprecedented disruption has several in the TV industry unclear as to when, exactly, things will get back on track, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Scheduling is about having all the pieces of a puzzle in front of you and how you put them together to generate the highest rating," a broadcast executive told the outlet. "It's impossible to do that when you don't know what all the pieces are." Another source compared the situation to "playing a game of chicken," asking "how long can we tap dance to get a little information about where this is headed?"

While there are a lot of unknowns right now, and even some shows like Big Brother and Love Island have reportedly had their upcoming seasons scrapped entirely, there are some shows that will go on as usual. At least for now.