Disney Channel Show's Star Speaks on Possible Reboot

✖

Phil of the Future star Raviv Ullman has focused on other endeavors since the show ended in 2006, but he would be interested in playing Phil Diffy again if Disney came calling. The series only ran two seasons but remains a fan favorite and is available to stream on Disney+. Ullman, who was billed professionally as Ricky Ullman, is now 36 and has nothing but good memories about making the series.

"I'll never say no," Ullman told E! News when asked about doing a Phil of the Future revival on April 15. "We had such a good time. I'm not going to be the one to turn that down, but I haven't heard any rumblings."

Phil of the Future was created by Douglas Tuber and Tim Maile and debuted on the Disney Channel in June 2004. Phil is a 15-year-old from 2121 who gets trapped in 2003 with his younger sister Pim (Amy Bruckner), mom Barbara (Lise Simms), and dad Lloyd (Craig Anton). Phil's best friend is Keely Teslow (Alyson Michalka), who is the only person who knows Phil and his family are from the future. Eventually, Keely and Phil became girlfriend and boyfriend.

Although it has been 16 years since the show ended, Ullman said he is still in touch with his co-stars. "That team was just so incredible," he said, later adding, "They became family, and we're proud of the thing that we made." He also follows Michalka and AJ Michalka's music career and tries to see them when they're touting.

Ullman still gets recognized as Phil, but usually by people who grew up watching Phil of the Future. "What I've noticed now is that it's whoever was watching Disney Channel at that time," he told E! News. "So the people who do recognize me, it's because that show is such a huge part of their childhood. The breadth is a smaller group of people now but, in a way, it's more meaningful."

Ullman is busy with a music career today. After leaving acting behind, he joined Lolawolf, a band Zoe Kravitz founded, as their drummer. They still keep in touch, with Ullman admitting to texting her right after she hosted Saturday Night Live. He is now directing an opera at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

"About a year ago, I worked as a director and an actor in an operatic web series. I don't sing opera, but I was acting in it," Ullman told E! News. "Since then, I've gotten pulled into this group of people that are all young, cool, hip, opera makers. I didn't know anything about the world beforehand, but now I'm totally in love with it."

The former actor also recently got engaged! He met animator Julia Pott on an app. "I'm just smitten," he gushed. "We have a cute little house together in Los Angeles, and we're figuring it out as we go. A couple crazy artists just trying to make some cool stuff."