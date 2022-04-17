Beloved Disney Channel Star Reveals He's Engaged

✖

Fans of early 2000s Disney Channel content may be surprised to learn that a much-loved star from that era is newly engaged. Phil of the Future's Raviv Ullman recently sat down with E! News to catch them up with what he's been doing since the show ended in 2006. On the program, Ullman portrayed 15-year-old Phil Diffy, who time travels from 2121 and gets stuck in the year 2003.

The 36-year-old discussed everything that's happened in his future since Phil of the Future's 2004 debut, including a recent life moment."I'm engaged," Ullman told E!'s, Jillian Fabiano." So that's a wild new thing in the past year and a half or so. Adventures abound." Ullman revealed that he met his fiance´, British animator and illustrator Julia Pott, on an app, "like every good millennial."

He praised Pott, calling her "an insanely talented animator. I'm just smitten. We have a cute little house together in Los Angeles, and we're figuring it out as we go. A couple crazy artists just trying to make some cool stuff." Ullman said she had never seen Phil of the Future, "Which probably helps," he joked. "The good thing is, I was like, "I can't clean the dishes right now. I have to go have an interview with E! News."

The former child actor also addressed his past as a Disney Channel star, saying that he still gets recognized by childhood fans of the show. "The breadth is a smaller group of people now, but, in a way, it's more meaningful," he said. Ullman referred to his time on the sitcom as his "college years," which also became a school. "We had writers that had written on Shrek and producers from Friends, and to be able to learn and come up with them as mentors was such a privilege."

He also mentioned hanging out with other famous actors from the Disney Circle of Stars like Ashley Tisdale, Dylan, and Cole Sprouse, and said that everyone's still "loosely" in touch but he keeps up with what they are all doing. After Phil of the Future concluded, Ullman made appearances in a few other Disney properties like That's So Raven and the TV movie Pixel Perfection. However, he seemed to drop out of the spotlight shortly after. When asked why he decided to "walk away," Ullman answered, "I don't think I was looking at it like, 'now I am a Disney star and will do Disney movies forever,' I just wanted to work. I never consciously was trying to break out.

He added, "I look back at that time and, even though it is a centerpiece of my career at this point, it was one of many jobs that I've done over, you know, the 25 years that I've been working in the industry." While he hasn't "heard any rumblings," Ullman said he's all in for a Phil of the Future reboot. "I'll never say no. We had such a good time. I'm not going to be the one to turn that down."