Disney+: All 631 Movies and Shows Coming to the Upcoming Streaming Service

Ahead of the Nov. 12 launch of Disney’s online streaming subscription service, the company has unveiled a list of every movie and series that will be available on Disney+ at launch. On Monday, Disney+’s official Twitter account shared more than 300 individual tweets making the announcements, stirring up the building exciting for the upcoming streaming service, which is already proving to be a major player in the streaming wars.

Among the titles set to be available for streaming are Disney+ originals, 100 Disney Channel Original Movies, The Lady and the Tramp live-action remake, and a number of both MCU and Star Wars films and series.

First announced in April, a subscription to the new service costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 a year. The subscription can also be bundled with Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions for $12.99 per month.

Feature Films: 2006 – 2019

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

Noelle (2019)

Dumbo (2019)

Pete’s Dragon (2016)

The BFG (2016)

Zootopia (2016)

Big Hero 6 (2014)

Muppets Most Wanted (2014)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Frozen (2013)

Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

The Muppets (2011)

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

TRON Legacy (2011)

Tangled (2010)

Secretariat (2010)

Waking Sleeping Beauty (2010)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Bolt (2008)

High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)

Dan in Real Life (2007)

The Game Plan (2007)

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)

Meet the Robinsons (2007)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

Flicka (2006)

Invincible (2006)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

The Wild (2006)

The Shaggy Dog (2006)

Eight Below (2006)

Feature Films: 2000 – 2005

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

Chicken Little (2005)

The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)

Valiant (2005)

Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)

Ice Princess (2005)

Millions (2005)

The Pacifier (2005)

Aliens of the Deep (2005)

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

America’s Heart and Soul (2004)

Sacred Planet (2004)

Home on the Range (2004)

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)

Miracle (2004)

The Young Black Stallion (2003)

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Brother Bear (2003)

Deep Blue (2003)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)

Treasure Planet (2002)

The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

Tuck Everlasting (2002)

The Country Bears (2002)

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

The Rookie (2002)

Snow Dogs (2002)

The Princess Diaries (2001)

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

102 Dalmatians (2000)

Remember the Titans (2000)

The Kid (2000)

Dinosaur (2000)

Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale (2000)

The Tigger Movie (2000)

Fantasia 2000 (2000)

Feature Films: Pre-2000s

Inspector Gadget (1999)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Doug’s 1st Movie (1999)

My Favorite Martian (1999)

Mighty Joe Young (1998)

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

The Parent Trap (1998)

Mulan (1998)

Meet the Deedles (1998)

Flubber (1997)

Hercules (1997)

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997)

Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)

That Darn Cat (1997)

101 Dalmatians (1996)

First Kid (1996)

Jack (1996)

Kazaam (1996)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

James and the Giant Peach (1996)

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

Tom and Huck (1995)

Frank and Ollie (1995)

A Kid in King Arthur’s Court (1995)

Operation Dumbo Drop (1995)

Pocahontas (1995)

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

A Goofy Movie (1995)

Tall Tale (1995)

Heavyweights (1995)

The Santa Clause (1994)

Camp Nowhere (1994)

The Lion King (1994)

Thumbelina (1994)

Blank Check (1994)

Iron Will (1994)

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)

The Three Musketeers (1993)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Life With Mikey (1993)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Adventures of Huck Finn(1993)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Aladdin (1992)

Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992)

Sister Act (1992)

Newsies (1992)

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

The Rocketeer (1991)

Shipwrecked (1991)

White Fang (1991)

Three Men and a Little Lady (1990)

The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Ducktales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990)

Pixar

Cars 3 (2017)

Finding Dory (2016)

The Good Dinosaur (2015)

Inside Out (2015)

Monsters University (2013)

Brave (2012)

Cars 2 (2011)

Toy Story 3 (2010)

WALL•E (2008)

Ratatouille (2007)

Cars (2006)

The Incredibles (2004)

Finding Nemo (2003)

Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Toy Story 2 (1999)

A Bug’s Life (1998)

Toy Story (1995)

Disney Channel Originals and Direct Video: 2010 – 2019

Kim Possible (2019)

Life-Size 2 (2018)

Freaky Friday (2018)

Zombies (2018)

Descendants 2 (2017)

Tangled: Before Ever After (2017)

Moana (2016)

The Swap (2016)

Queen of Katwe (2016)

Adventures in Babysitting (2016)

Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade (2016)

The Finest Hours (2016)

Invisible Sister (2015)

Descendants (2015)

Teen Beach Movie 2 (2015)

Bad Hair Day (2015)

How to Build a Better Boy (2014)

Zapped (2014)

Cloud 9 (2014)

Teen Beach Movie (2013)

The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2013)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012)

Secret of the Wings (2012)

Girl vs. Monster (2012)

Let It Shine (2012)

Frenemies (2012)

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas! (2011)

Geek Charming (2011)

Teen Spirit (2011)

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011)

Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (2011)

Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2011)

Avalon High (2010)

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)

Den Brother (2010)

Starstruck (2010)

Disney Channel Originals and Direct Video: 2000 – 2009

Skyrunners (2009)

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)

Princess Protection Program (2009)

Hatching Pete (2009)

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009)

Dadnapped (2009)

Tinker Bell (2008)

The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning (2008)

The Cheetah Girls: One World (2008)

Camp Rock (2008)

College Road Trip (2008)

Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert (2008)

Minutemen (2008)

Snowglobe (2007)

Twitches Too (2007)

High School Musical 2 (2007)

The Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007)

Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board (2007)

Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)

Jump In! (2007)

The Fox and the Hound 2 (2006)

Bambi II (2006)

Return to Halloweentown (2006)

Read It and Weep (2006)

Brother Bear 2 (2006)

The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006)

High School Musical (2006)

Kronk’s New Groove (2005)

Once Upon a Mattress (2005)

Twitches (2005)

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)

The Proud Family Movie (2005)

Life Is Ruff (2005)

Go Figure (2005)

Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005)

Buffalo Dreams (2005)

Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)

Mulan II (2005)

Now You See It… (2005)

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (2004)

Halloweentown High (2004)

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (2004)

Tiger Cruise (2004)

Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)

Going to the Mat (2004)

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo (2004)

The Lion King 1½ (2004)

Zenon: Z3 (2004)

Pixel Perfect (2004)

Recess: Taking the 5th Grade (2003)

Recess: All Growed Down (2003)

Full-Court Miracle (2003)

Stitch! The Movie (2003)

The Cheetah Girls (2003)

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off (2003)

The Even Stevens Movie (2003)

Atlantis: Milo’s Return (2003)

Right on Track (2003)

Inspector Gadget 2 (2003)

The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure (2003)

You Wish! (2003)

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)

The Scream Team (2002)

A Ring of Endless Light (2002)

Gotta Kick It Up! (2002)

Tarzan & Jane (2002)

Get a Clue (2002)

Tru Confessions (2002)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)

Cadet Kelly (2002)

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)

Return to Never Land (2002)

Double Teamed (2002)

Three Days (2001)

‘Twas the Night (2001)

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)

The Poof Point (2001)

Jumping Ship (2001)

The Jennie Project (2001)

Hounded (2001)

The Luck of the Irish (2001)

Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure (2001)

Motocrossed (2001)

Recess: School’s Out (2001)

Zenon: The Zequel (2001)

The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)

Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)

Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)

The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (2000)

The Other Me (2000)

Quints (2000)

Ready to Run (2000)

Stepsister From Planet Weird (2000)

Miracle in Lane 2 (2000)

Rip Girls (2000)

Alley Cats Strike (2000)

An Extremely Goofy Movie (2000)

The Color of Friendship (2000)

Up, Up and Away (2000)

Disney Channel Originals and Direct Video: 1981 – 1999

Horse Sense (1999)

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999)

Annie (1999)

Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999)

Genius (1999)

Johnny Tsunami (1999)

Smart House (1999)

The Thirteenth Year (1999)

Can of Worms (1999)

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999)

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998)

Halloweentown (1998)

The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story (1998)

Brink! (1998)

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World (1998)

You Lucky Dog (1998)

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars (1998)

Miracle at Midnight (1998)

Belle’s Magical World (1998)

Ruby Bridges (1998)

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)

Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin (1997)

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (1997)

Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996)

The Return of Jafar (1994)

The Christmas Star (1986)

Casebusters (1986)

Fuzzbucket (1986)

Mr. Boogedy (1986)

Amy (1981)

Live Action

Herbie Goes Bananas (1980)

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980)

Sultan and the Rock Star (1980)

Unidentified Flying Oddball (1979)

The Black Hole (1979)

The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (1979)

The Cat From Outer Space (1978)

Return From Witch Mountain (1978)

Freaky Friday (1977)

Candleshoe (1977)

Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo (1977)

The Shaggy D.A. (1976)

Treasure of Matecumbe (1976)

Gus (1976)

The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)

Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)

The Strongest Man in the World (1975)

The Castaway Cowboy (1974)

The Bears and I (1974)

Herbie Rides Again (1974)

Snowball Express (1972)

The Biscuit Eater (1972)

Justin Morgan Had a Horse (1972)

The Million Dollar Duck (1971)

The Barefoot Executive (1971)

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)

Blackbeard’s Ghost (1968)

The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin (1967)

The Ugly Dachshund (1966)

Those Calloways (1965)

Emil and the Detectives (1964)

The Incredible Journey (1963)

Sammy, the Way-Out Seal (1962)

Almost Angels (1962)

The Prince and the Pauper (1962)

Babes in Toyland (1961)

Greyfriars Bobby (1961)

Jungle Cat (1959)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Darby O’Gill and the Little People (1959)

The Sign of Zorro (1958)

White Wilderness (1958)

Perri (1957)

Secrets of Life (1956)

Davy Crockett and the River Pirates (1956)

The African Lion (1955)

Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier (1955)

The Vanishing Prairie (1954)

The Living Desert (1953)

The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men (1952)

Star Wars and Marvel Films and Series

Star Wars

The Mandalorian (2019)

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars (2018)

Star Wars Resistance (2018)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016)

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles (2014)

Star Wars Rebels (2014)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004)

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)



Marvel

Marvel’s Hero Project (2019)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)

Inhumans (2017)

Spider-Man – Series (2017)

Guardians of the Galaxy – Series (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe (2014)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013)

Avengers Assemble (2013)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)

The Avengers: EArth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010)

Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)

Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2008)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Series (2008)

Iron Man (2008)

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006)

X-Men: Evolution – Series (2000)

The Avengers: United They Stand (1999)

Spider-Man Unlimited – Series (1999)

Silver Surfer (1998)

The Incredible Hulk – Series (1996)

Spider-Man – Series (1994)

Fantastic Four (1994)

Iron Man – Series (1994)

X-Men – Series (1992)

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981)

Spider-Man – Series (1981)

Spider-Woman (1979)

Series and Specials

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (2019)

One Day at Disney (2019)

Encore! (2019)

Fast Layne (2019)

Sydney to the Max (2019)

Coop & Cami Ask the World (2018)

Under The Sea: A Descendants Short Story (2018)

Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (2018)

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (2017)

Raven’s Home (2017)

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (2017)

Andi Mack (2017)

Newsies: The Broadway Musical(2017)

Bizaardvark (2016)

Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016)

Stuck in the Middle (2016)

Best Friends Whenever (2015)

Monkey Kingdom (2015)

The Evermoor Chronicles (2014)

Girl Meets World (2014)

Bears (2014)

Crash & Bernstein (2012)

Violetta (2012)

Chimpanzee (2012)

Lab Rats (2012)

Jessie (2011)

Kickin’ It (2011)

African Cats (2011)

Lemonade Mouth (2011)

The Suite Life Movie (2011)

Wings of Life (2011)

Shake It Up (2010)

Good Luck Charlie (2010)

Trail of the Panda (2009)

JONAS (2009)

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos (2008)

The Suite Life on Deck (2008)

Wizards Of Waverly Place (2007)

Cow Belles (2006)

Hannah Montana (2006)

Roving Mars (2006)

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005)

Phil of the Future (2004)

That’s So Raven (2003)

Lizzie McGuire (2001)

Even Stevens (2000)

So Weird (1999)

Out of the Box (1998)

Smart Guy (1997)

Boy Meets World (1993)

Animated Series

Amphibia (2019)

Big City Greens (2018)

Legend of the Three Caballeros (2018)

Muppet Babies (2018)

Big Hero 6: The Series (2017)

Vampirina (2017)

Puppy Dog Pals (2017)

Tangled: The Series (2017)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers (2017)

Milo Murphy’s Law (2016)

Elena of Avalor (2016)

The Lion Guard (2015)

PJ Masks (2015)

The Muppets – Series (2015)

Gravity Falls (2012)

TRON: Uprising (2012)

Phineas and Ferb (2007)

My Friends Tigger & Pooh (2007)

Handy Manny (2006)

The Replacements (2006)

Leroy & Stitch (2006)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006)

The Emperor’s New School (2006)

Little Einsteins (2005)

Teacher’s Pet (2004)

Lilo & Stitch: The Series (2003)

Kim Possible (2002)

The Book of Pooh (2001)

Hercules – Series (1998)

Recess (1997)

Mighty Ducks – Series (1996)

Quack Pack (1996)

Timon & Pumbaa (1995)

Gargoyles (1994)

Bonkers (1993)

The Little Mermaid – Series (1992)

Goof Troop (1992)

Darkwing Duck (1991)

TaleSpin (1990)

The Simpsons (1989)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989)

The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1988)

DuckTales (1987)

Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)

National Geographic

Kingdom of the White Wolf (2019)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (2019)

Apollo: Missions to the Moon (2019)

Hostile Planet (2019)

The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great (2019)

Lost Treasures of the Maya (2019)

Into the Grand Canyon (2019)

Paris to Pittsburgh (2018)

Tree Climbing Lions (2018)

The Flood (2018)

Mission to the Sun (2018)

Mars: Inside SpaceX (2018)

Free Solo (2018)

Science Fair (2018)

Drain the Oceans (2018)

Into the Okavango (2018)

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (2018)

Giants of the Deep Blue (2018)

Planet of the Birds (2018)

Man Among Cheetahs (2017)

Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special (2017)

Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron (2017)

Jane (2017)

Breaking2 (2017)

Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)

Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines (2017)

Earth Live (2017)

Born in China (2017)

Origins: The Journey of Humankind (2017)

Atlantis Rising (2017)

Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures (2017)

Before the Flood (2016)

Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity (2016)

World’s Greatest Dogs (2016)

Wild Yellowstone (2015)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (2014)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (2014)

Miracle Landing on the Hudson (2014)

Sharks of Lost Island (2013)

Super Buddies (2013)

Life Below Zero (2013)

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise (2012)

Secrets of the King Cobra (2012)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (2011)

Brain Games (2011)

Great Migrations (2010)

Journey to Shark Eden (2010)

Bizarre Dinosaurs (2009)

Easter Island Unsolved (2009)

Kingdom of the Blue Whale (2009)

Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed (2008)

Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan (2007)

How Dogs Got Their Shapes (2005)