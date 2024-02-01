Disney Channel Cancels Series After 3 Seasons

Another Disney show bites the dust. TVLine confirms that mystery drama Secrets of Sulphur Springs will not be returning for a fourth season on Disney Channel. Premiering in January 2021, the series centers on 12-year-old Griffin Campbell, who moves into a closed-down and dilapidated hotel in Sulphur Springs, Louisiana that has a long history and haunted past.

Created by Tracey Thomson, the series starred Preston Oliver, Kyleigh Curran, Elle Graham, Madeleine McGraw, Landon Gordon, Kelly Frye, Josh Braaten, and Diandra Lyle. The Season 3 finale aired in May 2023, meaning that fans have been waiting for an awfully long time for news, and unfortunately, it's not great. The cancellation comes on the heels of confirmation that animated series The Ghost and Molly McGee has been canceled after two seasons, while Jessie spinoff Bunk'd will be ending after its current seventh season.

A reason for Sulphur Springs' cancellation has not been given. The series was nominated for the Children's and Family Emmy Awards in 2022 for Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Series and has a 91 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Disney seems to be on a cancellation spree as of late, so it's possible that Secrets of Sulphur Springs just came at a really bad timing. Of course, as with any cancellation, there is a possibility the show could be picked up elsewhere. It is streaming on Disney+, so maybe it could permanently move there. As of now, it seems the secrets will have to be kept locked away.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 1 centered on the hotel being haunted by a camper who disappeared 30 years ago, with Griffin and his best friend Harper taking a portal back to 1990 to find out what really happened to her. Season 2 sees Harper trying to uncover the secrets behind her connections to the hotel after finding a photo of her great-grandmother. The third and final season focused on an evil ghost haunting the hotel and threatening to tear Griffin and Harper's families apart.

It's unknown if a plot for Season 4 was thought of, but if it was anything like the first three seasons, then it's a shame it will never see the light of day. Hopefully, the show will find a new home somewhere else, but at least fans can rewatch all three seasons on Disney+. There are 27 episodes of mystery, time travel, and much more.