Major Disney Channel Show Officially Ends

Animated Disney Channel series The Ghost and Molly McGee has been canceled. Last summer, fans were concerned about the Disney show's future due to the Season 2 finale, which aired earlier this month, was titled "The End" and a third season had yet to be announced. Now the news is confirmed, as co-creator and executive producer Bill Motz revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting they were "deep in the writing of Season 2 scripts" when the series premiered in October 2021.

"The early indicators from our first drop on Disney+ were that the show was doing quite well, so wanting to keep production going, Disney decided to commission the writing of 10 Season 3 scripts in hopes of success," Motz shared. "Unfortunately, without the robust marketing support we had at launch, our second drop on Disney+ in December 21 did not perform as well. Even though our third drop improved, by early June 2022, it was decided that the show would not continue on a Season 3. It was pencils down."

"Obviously, this broke our hearts. And not just the hearts of The Ghost and Molly McGee crew, but all the supporting teams at Disney TVA, including the leadership that had invested passion, time, and resources into bringing this show to life," Motz continued. "Bob and I always knew how we wanted the series to end, but without additional episodes, we wouldn't have the opportunity to tell that story. So, we asked for one more episode to wrap everything up. That was a HUGE request, asking Disney to spend additional resources on a show they had just decided not to continue. Yet somehow, miraculously, the team at Disney TVA found a way to make it happen."

Motz went on to say that the Season 3 decision was revisited when Bob Chapek left, and Bob Iger came back since the studio liked the show and "hoped that its Season 2 performance would prove that it should continue. "Although Season 2 performed well, Motz explained the series needed to "grow its viewership even more than it did to merit additional episodes." The final episode, "The End," was held until it was clear that the series was coming to an end, which, unfortunately, happened.

The Ghost and Molly McGee was created by Bill Motz and bob Roth and starred Ashly Burch, Dana Snyder, Jordan Klepper, Sumalee Montano, Michaela Dietz, and Lara Jill Miller. It centered on 13-year-old Molly McGee befriending grumpy ghost Scratch, who lives in her new house. Motz praised the crew and cast of the animated series and told his followers how incredibly proud" they are of the show.

"It is everything we hoped it would be and more," Motz expressed. "There's not a single thing we would change about it. And though we are sad the series has come to an end, we are also immensely grateful to Disney for believing in us and bringing our vision to life. I cannot stress enough what a big deal this is. The studio committed years of resources, effort, and support to make The Ghost and Molly McGee a reality. The fact that the show exists at all is amazing to me. We hope our little show has brought you joy and that you always keep a little Molly McGee in your spirit as you 'enhappify' your family, friends, communities, and world."