Disney Channel Cancels Popular Series After 7 Seasons

Bunk'd, the longest-running live-action series on Disney Channel, will not return for an eighth season. The final 10 episodes of the series will air in 2024, reported Deadline.

As a result of the WGA strike, production on Season 7 was suspended in early May. At the time, filming on 12 of Season 7's 20 episodes had been completed, which left eight to shoot. The order has now been increased to 22 episodes, and production is already in progress for the remaining 10 episodes.

On July 23, the first episode of Season 7 was broadcast on Disney Channel, with the 12-episode Part 1 wrapping up on December 1. The series reached a milestone in September with its 150th episode.

"With a fantastic cast of characters and hilarious and heartful storylines, it's no wonder Bunk'd has been one of Disney Channel's longest-running and successful live-action series," Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television, said in a statement to Deadline. "We'd like to thank our talented cast, creative team and crew for bringing tremendous joy and laughter to kids for seven incredible seasons."

A spinoff of Disney Channel's Jessie, Bunk'd follows Emma (Peyton List), Ravi (Karan Brar), and Zuri (Skai Jackson) as they leave their New York penthouse to set out on more adventures at Camp Kikiwaka, a summer camp in Maine.

Also featured in the series' original cast was Miranda May as Lou Hockhauser, an energetic camp counselor. May has been on the show for all seven seasons, but List, Brar, and Jackson left after Season 3 when the comedy went through a creative revamp.

There are a number of additional cast members featured throughout the run of Bunk'd, including Will Buie Jr, Raphael Alejandro, Israel Johnson, Scarlett Estevez, Shelby Simmons, Shiloh Verrico, Luke Busey, Alfred Lewis, and Trevor Tordjman from Disney Channel's Zombies.

Featuring storylines that emphasize the importance of friendship, teamwork, and the ability to learn to get along with others, Bunk'd was developed by Pamela Eells O'Connell (Jessie, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), the show's executive producer for its first three seasons.

During its run, Bunk'd has performed well on linear television and streaming services. In addition to being the Top 10 live-action series overall for kids 6-11, part 1 of Season 7 was the second most-watched series in the summer of 2023 in combined viewing across streaming and linear platforms, according to Nielsen data per Deadline.