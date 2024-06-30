After rumors on social media became harder to ignore, a new report confirmed that 'Pretty Freekin Scary' is canceled once and for all.

Disney Channel has canceled its original series Pretty Freekin Scary after just one season. On Sunday, TVLine reported that the supernatural sitcom has officially been canceled, following ominous comments from star Eliana Su'a. The series is streaming now on Disney+, but it won't be getting any new episodes in the future.

Pretty Freekin Scary starred Su'a as Frankie Ripp, a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a freak accident, but talked the Grim Reaper into allowing her to stay in the world of the living. The condition was that her two "Underworld guardians," named Pretty (Kyan Samuels) and Scary (Leah Mei Gold) accompany her. She now needs to complete tasks for the Grim Reaper in order to keep her life on earth, all while trying to keep it a secret.

The series was created by Jason P. Hauser based on an existing product line from American Greetings. It premiered in June of 2023 and had a 20-episode season. Its cast included Jonas Kibreab, Emma Shannon, Napiera Groves Boykin, Shawn Carter Peterson, Siobhan Murphy, Dennis Cockrum, Jackson Dillinger, Adora Sheikh, Yuvi Hecht, Lisa Arch, Christopher Darga, Tristan Michael Brown and Fin Carr.

Fans have been concerned that Pretty Freekin Scary wouldn't be renewed for some time now, with rumblings on social media growing over time. Su'a mentioned that the show would not get a second season in an Instagram comment last week, but this was the first official announcement for any who still doubted. Many were also convinced by Deadline's Drew Ryan, who posted about the cancellation rumor on social media way back in January.

This is the latest in a string of cancellations at Disney Channel. According to TVLine, the network has also canceled Saturdays and Secrets of Sulphur Springs. It also announced that the upcoming season of Bunk'd will be its last, starting on July 5. However, the That's So Raven sequel Raven's Home is being canceled with a new spinoff – Alice in the Palace, following the character Alice (Mykal-Michelle Harris) primarily.

Of course, some fans are holding out hope for a revival – perhaps on a different platform like one of Disney's in-house streamers. There have been no reliable reports about that so far, but the fan community online is making as much noise as possible. For now, Pretty Freekin Scary is streaming on Disney+ in its entirety, with no new episodes on the way.