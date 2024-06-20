Everything Coming to Disney+ in July 2024

July is just around the corner, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in the Disney+ streaming library. As the Disney-backed streamer continues to add a few final additions from its May 2024 content list, the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in July 2024 has been revealed.

Disney+ will make a major splash in July with SHARKFEST 2024. The fin0tastic event features shark-themed programming from National Geographic, including titles like Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast, Shark vs Ross Edgley, Attack of the Red Sea Sharks, and more. July will also bring with it new episodes of The Acolyte and a new installment in the Descendants saga, Descendants: The Rise of Red. Most anticipated, however, is the premiere of Bluey Minisodes, shorts stretching from one and three minutes in length that that follow Bluey and Bingo as they play games and go on small adventures

You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $13.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in July.