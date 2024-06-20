Everything Coming to Disney+ in July 2024
'Bluey Minisodes' and Sharkfest 2024 swim onto Disney+ in July.
July is just around the corner, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in the Disney+ streaming library. As the Disney-backed streamer continues to add a few final additions from its May 2024 content list, the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in July 2024 has been revealed.
Disney+ will make a major splash in July with SHARKFEST 2024. The fin0tastic event features shark-themed programming from National Geographic, including titles like Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast, Shark vs Ross Edgley, Attack of the Red Sea Sharks, and more. July will also bring with it new episodes of The Acolyte and a new installment in the Descendants saga, Descendants: The Rise of Red. Most anticipated, however, is the premiere of Bluey Minisodes, shorts stretching from one and three minutes in length that that follow Bluey and Bingo as they play games and go on small adventures
July 1
SHARKFEST
Attack of the Red Sea Sharks
Baby Sharks in the City
Shark Attack 360 (S1, 8 episodes)
Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast
Shark vs. Ross Edgley
Sharks Gone Viral
Supersized Sharks
July 2
The Acolyte – Episode 6 at 6pm PT
In Lucasfilm's "The Acolyte," an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems....The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.
July 3
Bluey Minisodes – First 7 Minisodes Streaming
"Bluey Minisodes" is a collection of one- to three-minute shorts written by "Bluey" creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. The stories highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of "Bluey."
July 9
The Acolyte – Episode 7 at 6pm PT
July 12
Disney Descendants (Sing-Along Version)
Disney Descendants 2 (Sing-Along Version)
Descendants 3 (Sing-Along Version)
Descendants: The Rise of Red – Premiere
Now Headmaster of Auradon Prep, former Villain Kid Uma extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, especially against Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella's perfectionist daughter Chloe as they travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set the young Queen of Hearts down her villainous path.
July 15
Angels in the Outfield
July 16
The Acolyte – Episode 8 at 6pm PT
July 17
America's Funniest Home Videos (S27-29, 66 episodes)
Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)
July 21
NFL Flag Football Championship
Boys 15 Under Final (3-4pm PT)
Girls 18 Under Final (4-5pm PT)
Disney+ will stream LIVE coverage of the inaugural event from Canton, Ohio, a 30-game showcase featuring the top 15U boys and 18U girls teams competing for the NFL FLAG Championship title.
July 24
Firebuds (S2, 13 episodes)
July 31
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 6 episodes)
