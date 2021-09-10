Discovery Sets Cross-Platform Halloween Viewing With ‘Ghostober’ on Food Network, HGTV and Travel Channel

Get ready for spooky season with Discovery Inc.’s Ghostober – bringing together Food Network, HGTV and Travel Channel for 14 frightening series and specials to get you in the mood for Halloween! More than 50 hours of programming are coming to the three networks and discovery+ for the larger-than-ever Ghostober IV, which is sure to delight viewers who live for the spooky side of life!

Keep scrolling to read all of the spooktacular programming heading your way, featuring celebs like Anthony Anderson and his mom Doris Bowman, Alyson Hannigan, Zak Bagans, Eli Roth and Jack and Kelly Osbourne.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Halloween Baking Championship

The Travel Channel has plenty of new spooky shows kicking off this week. New episodes of Paranormal Caught on Camera begin airing Thursdays on Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel, while a new season of These Woods are Haunted begins Friday on Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET. The Alaska Triangle also debuts a new season Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. ET.

The Food Network is bringing the heat with a brand new Halloween Baking Championship premiering Monday, Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network. “This season pays tribute to 1980s classic slasher movies, kicking off with host John Henson welcoming the competitors to Camp Devil’s Food Lake where only their baking skills will help them survive,” the network teases. Judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall and Zac Young will determine whose desserts earn $25,000 and the title of Halloween Baking Champion.

Halloween Wars/Worst Cooks in America

Halloween Wars is bringing in Zak Bagans for the spooky challenge when the new season premieres Sunday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network. “Paranormal investigator Zak Bagans has spent the last 15 years experiencing the scariest supernatural encounters ever recorded, and for the first time he shares those experiences with the eight Halloween Wars teams of expert cake and sugar artists in the new season,” according to the network.

Throughout the season, Bagans takes inspiration from his collection of “dangerous and mysterious artifacts” from his Haunted Museum to challenge the teams to create intricate cakes that are “as frightening as they are tasty.” The last team standing wins $25,000.

Worst Cooks in America: Halloween Redemption 2 kicks off on the Food Network Sunday, September 26 at 10 p.m. ET. “Four ghoulishly disastrous Worst Cooks recruits return for another stab at boot camp and they will once again face their fears in the kitchen and tackle terrifying ingredients,” the network teases. “With coaching from chefs Anne Burrell and Michael Symon, the culinary hopefuls will create a spooktacular feast for a panel of culinary experts.”

Ghost Adventures: Goldfield Hotel/The Haunted Museum

Coming to discovery+ in October are two new spooky shows – Ghost Adventures: Goldfield Hotel (Friday, Oct. 1) and The Haunted Museum (Saturday, Oct. 2). The Ghost Adventures crew is heading back to Goldfield, Nevada, “to settle – once and for all – a mysterious evil feud that’s been cast over the town.” The “highly personal and emotionally charged investigation” reunites Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley as they revisit the infamous Goldfield Hotel after “frightening paranormal incidents” bring them back to the landmark with a bloody past.

The Haunted Museum turns the spotlight on Bagans’ collection of haunted artifacts housed inside his Haunted Museum. The new horror film anthology, produced in collaboration with Eli Roth, “presents frightening and hellish tales inspired by the spooky relics on display” as Bagans reveals the secrets behind them.

Outrageous Pumpkins/House Haunters

Alyson Hannigan is bringing Food Network fans a truly unique take on the traditional Halloween pumpkin carving pastime with a new season of Outrageous Pumpkins, premiering Sunday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. ET. “Seven extraordinarily talented pumpkin carvers duke it out in an outdoor pumpkin competition that defies imagination,” according to the network. “Each week, the carvers dive headfirst into the most insane, eerie and outrageous challenges executing their intricate Halloween designs to impress judges Terri Hardin and Marc Evan.” Only one will earn the coveted title of Outrageous Pumpkin Champion and take home $25,000.

Coming to discovery+ on Thursday, Oct. 7 is the hilarious new prank series House Haunters, featuring Anthony Anderson and his mom, Doris Bowman. “During this hidden camera real estate and home renovation prank series from the producers of Impractical Jokers, Anthony and Doris will take over properties and devise hilarious gags for unsuspecting house hunters, real estate agents, handymen and even a few HGTV stars,” the network teases, including Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt.

A Ghost Ruined My Life

From master of horror Eli Roth comes the new discovery+ series Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life, premiering Friday, Oct. 8 with a two-hour binge. The haunting new series “shares the shocking stories of hauntings that have left emotional (and sometimes physical) scars on those unlucky enough to have experienced them.”

“Equal parts terrifying and evocative, every hour-long episode will expose viewers to the real-life stories of survivors who have been dragged through hell and back and now struggle to rebuild their shattered lives,” according to the network.

The Dead Files

The Dead Files is back with a new season premiering Saturday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel. Former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi and physical medium Amy Allan are back on the case to determine the truth underlying each haunted location. DiSchiavi uses his detective skills to interview experts and witnesses while researching the history of the location, while Allan uses her gifts of communicating with the other side to see what is going on. The two avoid all contact until the end of their investigation before coming together at the end to share their findings.

Jack and Kelly Osbourne: Night of Terror

Brother-sister duo Jack and Kelly Osbourne are taking on one of the most famous paranormal locations in California in a Jack and Kelly Osbourne: Night of Terror, streaming on discovery+ beginning Sunday, Oct. 24. “Jack Osbourne introduced his sister, Kelly, to the paranormal last year and turned her skepticism into a curiosity of the unknown. Now, he’s bringing her to the queen of all haunted locations – the RMS Queen Mary,” according to the show’s logline.

For decades, people have gotten a glimpse of the other side on the once-elegant ocean liner, but since its closure in 2020 due to the pandemic, “the skeleton crew of security and maintenance workers have experienced unsettlingly aggressive paranormal activity including scratches, threatening footsteps thundering down the hall and vivid apparitions.” Will the Osbournes be able to get to the bottom of the paranormal experience?

Ghost Hunters

The Ghost Hunters team is back together on discovery+ with a sneak peek of their new season, kicking off on Halloween itself. Original team leader Jason Hawes is joined by Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti to mark its brand new season. The TAPS team takes back the “the paranormal reins in epic haunted locations.” Joining the hunt inside one of America’s scariest prisons are a few familiar faces and special guests, including Amy Bruni and Adam Berry.