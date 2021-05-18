'Ghost Adventures' Star Zak Bagans Teams up With Eli Roth for New discovery+ Horror Series

✖

Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans has teamed up with horror filmmaker Eli Roth for a brand new fright-filled series on discovery+. According to a press release, the forthcoming show is titled The Haunted Museum, and it will be a horror anthology series. The premise of the show will revolve around "the frightening stories behind the haunted relics on display at Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum in Las Vegas."

Bagans issued a statement on the show: "Eli Roth is a master of horror, and I couldn’t think of a more talented visionary to help bring the stories of my haunted collection to life. These are no ordinary objects, they impart fear and terror on those who come into contact with them. Now, with Eli’s expertise for thrill-provoking storytelling, viewers will get the ultimate frightening glimpse into their real horror."

Roth also issued a statement, praising Bagans and admitting he'd been a fan of his for years. "[I] absolutely love his passion, drive and incredible research on all things paranormal," he said. "He has amassed a collection unlike any in the world, and we are thrilled to tell the stories behind these truly terrifying objects. What I love most is that the objects are all real and that people can go and see them if they dare."

The horror director continued: "Zak opened the vault to us to pick the scariest and most fascinating variety of objects, and we have an amazing team of filmmakers bringing these stories to life. The show will not be for the faint of heart. Some people have nightmares simply looking at photos of the objects, and now we will be able to tell the stories of how these objects came to be possessed by something truly terrifying."

Prepare yourselves for this Fall 😈 https://t.co/BfdQxAT4Vc — Zak Bagans 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@Zak_Bagans) May 18, 2021

Bagans is a well-known paranormal investigator who has been the host of Ghost Adventures since 2008. In 2017, he opened up his Haunted Museum opened its door to the public, sharing many of the items he's collected over the years. Among the many objects on display in the 33-room attraction are Bela Lugosi's mirror, the Dybbuk box, Peggy the Doll, and Jack Kevorkian's "Death Van."

Many are familiar with Roth through the numerous horror projects he has either helmed or produced, such as Cabin Fever, the first two Hostel films, The Green Inferno, and The House with a Clock in Its Walls. In addition to his many film projects, Roth also produced the horror series Hemlock Grove and South of Hell. He currently hosts a docu-series titled Eli Roth's History of Horror and is amidst filming the live-action adaptation of the massively popular video game franchise Borderlands.