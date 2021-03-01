'Dexter' Star Michael C. Hall Subtly Hints at More Episodes Following Revival

✖

Dexter fans have been excited about the upcoming series revival, and now lead star Michael C. Hall seems to have subtly hinted that there could be more episodes beyond that. Recently, Hall sat down with NME to discuss the revival and was asked if this will mark the end of the franchise. "I’m reluctant to say ‘definitely’, you know? Let’s see," he replied. "What’s plain now is that there’s 10 new episodes."

Hall also shared how he was feeling about stepping back into the role after several years since the original finale. "I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels," he said. "It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him.

Returning showrunner Clyde Phillips also recently spoke out about the revival, in an interview on THR's TV's Top 5 podcast, and said, "We basically do get to start from scratch." He went on to say, "We want this to not be Dexter Season 9. Ten years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage. So far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale."

The Dexter finale was not received with overwhelming acclaim, but even considering that Phillips says, "This is an opportunity to make that right. But that’s not why we’re doing it." He then explained that everything from the show's original run will stand, and any major character deaths will remain canon. "We’re not undoing anything," Phillips stated. "We’re not going to betray the audience and say, 'Whoops, that was all a dream.' What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years."

The revival will pick up a decade after the series' 2013 finale, with Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan now living in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, located in Upstate New York. In addition to Hall, the new season will star Clancy Brown (Billions) as Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake and Dexter's primary rival. Other cast members include Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Julia Jones (Goliath), and Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin). The new season of Dexter does not currently have an announced premiere date.