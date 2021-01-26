'Dexter' Season 9: 'Spotlight' Actor Joining Michael C. Hall in Revival

✖

Dexter’s revival on Showtime has tagged another member of its cast as The Hollywood Reporter reveals the latest actor to join the limited series is Michael Cyril Creighton. The outlet said he’ll take on the recurring role of Fred Jr., who owns his family’s fishing store, and is a well-respected man in the town. Creighton previously appeared in Spotlight, The Post and Game Night among other credits.

The return to the Dexter series will also bring back the show’s leading man as played by Michael C. Hall. Clyde Phillips, the original showrunner, will also team back up with Hall in the Showtime reboot. Fans of the show last saw the show in its Season 8 finale that aired in 2013 and left the main character in quite the predicament as he embarked on a new journey as a new man. News of the revival first came in October after Showtime announced the decision. The Co-President of Entertainment at Showtime, Gary Levine, noted that they had only wanted to return to the series if it was in a “unique” way per Deadline. “Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” he added.

The Hollywood Reporter shared that production on the revival will begin in February in Massachusetts as they begin filming the 10 episodes that are part of the limited series. Along with the return of Hall and Phillips, the two will be joined by executive producers John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, Scott Reynolds and Marcos Siega. Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alana Miller, Johnny Sequoyah and Jack Alcott will also be a part of the cast.

Dexter first premiered in 2006 on Showtime and ran up until 2013. The first season was built off of the novel "Darkly Dreaming Dexter." In a recent Entertainment Tonight interview, Hall discussed the importance not just for the fans but also for himself in delving into a reboot. That has to do with the fact that Hall, along with many fans, were not satisfied with the way the series finale concluded. “The appetite for the reboot is a way facilitated by the fact that it was a less than satisfying ending for people," Hall explained. "I want to find out what happened to the guy just as much as everybody else."

The full season of Dexter can be streamed on Hulu and with a Showtime subscription.