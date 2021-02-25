'Dexter' Season 9: First Look at Michael C. Hall's Return as Dexter Morgan

✖

Dexter is set to return for a limited series on Showtime after coming to an end in 2013, and fans of the serial killer got a brief glimpse of Michael C. Hall's return as Dexter Morgan in the ViacomCBS sizzle reel that played for investors on Wednesday. While nothing has been revealed about the plot of the 10 episode ninth season, at least Dexter seems to have shaved off his lumberjack beard.

The show previously ended on a controversial note, with Dexter disappearing to Oregon after faking his death, stealing the body of his sister after she was shot and in a coma, and sending his son and lover off to live in Argentina. While the show was highly acclaimed at various points in its run, the way the series wrapped drew major ire from fans and critics alike. Perhaps this limited series can be a way to right that wrong.

(Photo: Showtime)

Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips have always been open about the possibility of Dexter's return, should the right idea present itself. "Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago," said Gary Levine, Co-President of Entertainment at Showtime. "We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world."

The reboot is expected to film in 2021, barring any major COVID delays, and will likely air sometime in late 2021. Ultimately, Hall feels like the time is finally right to bring Dexter back. "I've been approached, unofficially, many times in the streets by people who have ideas," Hall joked to ET. "But... I think there have been probably, before this, three legitimate ideas or concepts of what we might do and none of them felt right."

"This one, a lot of it has to do with time passed," Hall continued. "This is going to happen in real-time, as if as much time has passed since the finale happened. And yeah, we kind of just got the creative band back together again. Clyde Phillips is back, who was the showrunner for the first four seasons, running the show. And Marcos Siega, who is one of the directors. He's like, 'We're gonna shoot it like a long, 10-hour movie.' It was a combination of the scripts and the timing. I always thought maybe the time will reveal itself when it's the right time to do it and it did. And I'm excited. I was just visiting the sets the other day and it's real. It's really happening."