'Dexter' Star Michael C. Hall Is 'Reluctant' to Say 10-Part Revival Series Is the Finale

After it was announced the minds behind psychological crime drama, Dexter would be taking a stab at a revival following its contentious series finale in 2013, series lead Michael C. Hall is steering clear of calling the 10-part limited series a finale just yet. In an interview with NME while chatting about his band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, Hall opened up about getting back into his character Dexter's shoes though he doesn't know what to expect.

"I've never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we'll see how that feels. It's been interesting to figure out how to do that, and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him," he said, later admitting the 10-part limited series might not exactly be the end. "I'm reluctant to say 'definitely,' you know? Let's see. What's plain now is that there's 10 new episodes."

Hall admits he just needed a bit of "persuasion" following the passing of time so that he could get some "distance away" from the part while also providing the character with more possibilities. "Really, it was about being presented with a story I felt was worth telling," he said. "There had been some other proposals and possibilities for Dexter, other roads we started down, but this was the first one that was worth continuing on."

After officially announcing a 10-episode order last October, Hall previously told Entertainment Tonight that after years of talking and ideas being thrown around, this one felt relevant and timely. "I've been approached, unofficially, many times in the streets by people who have ideas. [But] I think there have been probably, before this, three legitimate ideas or concepts of what we might do, and none of them felt right. This one, a lot of it has to do with time passed," Hall said, adding how the series will "happen in real-time" as if as much time had passed following the finale. "We kind of just got the creative band back together again. Clyde Phillips is back, who was the showrunner for the first four seasons, running the show, and Marcos Siega, who is one of the directors."

Hall goes on to add how Siega pitched it to him as to how they would "shoot it like a long, 10-hour movie," becoming a blend of both the scripts and timing. "I always thought maybe the time will reveal itself when it's the right time to do it, and it did, and I'm excited. I was just visiting the sets the other day, and it's real. It's really happening," he said.

The revival began filming in Massachusetts earlier this month, with Showtime eyeing a Fall 2021 premiere. According to the press release from Showtime, Clancy Brown will star as the revival's main villain, alongside a cast of Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) and Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird). Jamie Chung and Spotlight actor, Michael Cyril Creighton have also recently signed on. It is unclear whether some of the more well-known faces from the original will be popping back in.

