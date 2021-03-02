'Dexter' Season 9 First Look Has Fans Pumped for Michael C. Hall's Return
Dexter Season 9 recently dropped the first look at the titular character, and it has fans pumped for Michael C. Hall's return as the knife-wielding serial killer. In the upcoming revival, Dexter is now living in Iron Lake's fictional small town, located in Upstate New York. The last time fans saw him; he had fled Miami to work as a lumberjack in Oregon.
The new season will feature actor Clancy Brown (Billions) as Dexter's primary rival, Kurt Caldwell, described as the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake. Additional cast members include Julia Jones (Goliath) as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police and Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin) as an Iron Lake PD sergeant. Actress Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country) will also appear, playing a Los Angeles-based true-crime podcaster. There is currently no word on if any other former Dexter actors will turn up. Scroll down to see what fans have been saying on Twitter and on Facebook, in multiple posts, about Hall's return.
"He didn't age, he's so handsome! I'm so excited!" one fan exclaimed.
Michael C. Hall doesn’t age. I can’t wait for the new season of Dexter— Michael J. Fax (@SpiderHarris) February 28, 2021
"Ooohh I can't wait love Dexter so much," another fan gushed.
Damnn can’t wait enough 🤩 #Dexter https://t.co/Sdxx3Yvbzd— Samarth (@kumarsamarth33) March 2, 2021
"Cant wait absolutely loved this show gutted when and how it ended," someone else said.
😍 he looks so good!— Lauren (@ghosthunter718) February 25, 2021
"Fab news! Hated the way it ended! Time to watch it all again let's get reacquainted with our favourite killer!" one more fan wrote.
He looks creepy! Love that. A seemingly normal smile hiding his true self with the mastery we’ve come to know. Get your plastic sheets ready for this dark comeback. 🔪 🩸— Rob (@robertglodowski) February 26, 2021
"I am chomping at the bit for this," somebody else commented.
https://t.co/IdDBYvkgUS pic.twitter.com/U2bPSsuI9h— Chris Carter (@wkuchris) February 28, 2021
"Great! Guess I'm starting my rewatch soon!" one more person offered.
https://t.co/I9qW8YaZA2 pic.twitter.com/r7BxbGMAYi— Susan Wade 🇹🇹 (@karmabitesu) March 2, 2021
"Yay!! I'll need to get Showtime!!" a final user cheered.