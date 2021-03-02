'Dexter' Season 9 First Look Has Fans Pumped for Michael C. Hall's Return

By Stephen Andrew

Dexter Season 9 recently dropped the first look at the titular character, and it has fans pumped for Michael C. Hall's return as the knife-wielding serial killer. In the upcoming revival, Dexter is now living in Iron Lake's fictional small town, located in Upstate New York. The last time fans saw him; he had fled Miami to work as a lumberjack in Oregon.

The new season will feature actor Clancy Brown (Billions) as Dexter's primary rival, Kurt Caldwell, described as the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake. Additional cast members include Julia Jones (Goliath) as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police and Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin) as an Iron Lake PD sergeant. Actress Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country) will also appear, playing a Los Angeles-based true-crime podcaster. There is currently no word on if any other former Dexter actors will turn up. Scroll down to see what fans have been saying on Twitter and on Facebook, in multiple posts, about Hall's return.

"He didn’t age, he’s so handsome! I’m so excited!" one fan exclaimed.

prevnext

"Ooohh I can't wait love Dexter so much," another fan gushed.

prevnext

"Cant wait absolutely loved this show gutted when and how it ended," someone else said.

prevnext

"Fab news! Hated the way it ended! Time to watch it all again let’s get reacquainted with our favourite killer!" one more fan wrote.

prevnext

"I am chomping at the bit for this," somebody else commented.

prevnext

"Great! Guess I'm starting my rewatch soon!" one more person offered.

prevnext
0comments

"Yay!! I’ll need to get Showtime!!" a final user cheered.

prev
Start the Conversation

of