'Dexter' Season 9: Showtime Teases Premiere Date in New Trailer

Dexter is officially back, and so is his Dark Passenger. Showtime announced Thursday in a new teaser that the 10-episode limited series revival that it will make will premiere this fall. The revival will pick up nearly a decade after the 2013 finale that had many fans scratching their heads, with Michael C. Hall reprising his role as the serial killer with a moral code.

With Dexter now residing in the fictional upstate New York town of Iron Lake after running from his past by working as a lumberjack in Oregon, the new promo hints at his new life of isolation following the collapse of his life as a blood splatter analyst by day and serial killer by night. Nina Simone’s "Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood" plays as the camera zooms in through the window of a remote cabin, finding Dexter, who gives the viewer a cheeky grin.

Starring alongside Hall in the revival are Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake and primary antagonist for our anti-hero, Julia Jones as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police, Alano Miller as an Iron Lake Police sergeant and Jamie Chung as a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles. On The Hollywood Reporter's TV Top 5 podcast, showrunner Clyde Phillips said that he's not trying to make a ninth season for the hit Showtime show, but to add onto the lore in a way that makes sense.

"Ten years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage," he explained. "So far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale." Neither fans nor Hall were fans of the original series ending in 2013, with the actor telling The Daily Beast in 2014 he wasn't sure he even tuned in to watch the ending play back.

"I thought it was narratively satisfying — but it was not so savory…. Just inherently because of how long we’d done it, because of the storytelling capital we’d spent, because our writers may have been gassed," he said at the time. "Maybe some people wanted a more satisfying-maybe they wanted a happy ending for him, either a happy ending or a more definitive sense of closure." Phillips told THR that this is "an opportunity to make [the finale] right," with the revival. "We’re not undoing anything," he maintained. "We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years."