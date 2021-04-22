'Dexter' Season 9: First Look at Michael C. Hall on Set

✖

The limited series return of Dexter is coming to fruition as the cast and crew of the Showtime series continue shooting in central Massachusetts. Filmed under the pseudonym "Marble" with plans to film in and around Sterling, Lancaster, West Boylston and Boylston, fans got a first look at the series lead Michael C. Hall in action as the beloved Dexter Morgan in a series of candid shots shared by social media.

Fans got a glimpse of Hall on set per reports from Dexter Daily, a fansite devoted to the series. In the first snaps captured since filming began two months ago, the 50-year-old actor can be seen talking to executive producer Clyde Phillips before filming scenes in the historic village of Shelburne Falls. Casually dressed while holding a can of sparkling Hiball Energy water in the grapefruit flavor, Hall and the series EP are also practicing COVID-19 guidelines as the pair sport face masks in between takes.

Other snapshots collected from the fansite showcase Hall in his usual Dexter garb, wearing the signature brown color from the antihero's wardrobe in the form of a sweater as the Massachusetts town doubles as winter in Upstate New York. It was also revealed and confirmed by Hall's fellow series star Jennifer Carpenter that she too would be on board for a return after sharing several photos from the set.

Set to premiere later this year on Showtime, the revival will pick up after Dexter (Hall) went missing following the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and the death of his sister, Debra (Carpenter). With the last scene showing the serial killer living as a lumberjack of sorts after uprooting his life and living in solitary from girlfriend, Hannah McKay (Yvonne Strahovski) and son Harrison, early details state he is now living under a new disguise, but something has seemingly brought him out to the forefront.

With Dexter's return exciting fans, Hall has been dishing on the upcoming series though he isn't exactly sure what to expect just yet — especially after they wrap up the set order. "I've never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we'll see how that feels. It's been interesting to figure out how to do that, and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him," he told NME, later admitting the 10-part limited series might not exactly be the end. "I'm reluctant to say 'definitely,' you know? Let's see. What's plain now is that there's 10 new episodes."

For more on Dexter and all your favorite true-crime shows, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.