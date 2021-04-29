'Dexter' Season 9: Dexter's New Job Revealed in Set Photo

✖

As Dexter fans cautiously anticipate the limited series revival of the murderous drama, a few details have slowly started to leak out from the set. Filming is underway in Massachusetts and the latest covert photo gives observant (obsessive?) fans a clue as to what the blood-spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police has been doing since disappearing into the Oregon wilderness to be a lumberjack.

The Dexter Daily blog has the scoop, analyzing a photo of Michael C. Hall on set wearing a fleece vest bearing the logo for Fred's Fish & Game. According to other set photos, Fred's is located between a gun shop and a bait & tackle store (both stores that contain rather pertinent gear should Dexter return to murdering). This clue matches with the casting scoop that Michael Cyril Creighton will play a character named Fred Jr., who is described as "hospitable" and inherited the store from his father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photography By Pamela 📷 (@picsbypamwhite)

Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips have always been open about the possibility of Dexter's return and were just waiting for the right idea to match the right timing. "Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago," said Gary Levine, Co-President of Entertainment at Showtime. "We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world."

According to Hall, the time is finally right to bring Dexter back. "I've been approached, unofficially, many times in the streets by people who have ideas," Hall joked to ET. "But... I think there have been probably, before this, three legitimate ideas or concepts of what we might do and none of them felt right."

"This one, a lot of it has to do with time passed," Hall continued. "This is going to happen in real-time as if as much time has passed since the finale happened. And yeah, we kind of just got the creative band back together again. Clyde Phillips is back, who was the showrunner for the first four seasons, running the show. And Marcos Siega, who is one of the directors. He's like, 'We're gonna shoot it like a long, 10-hour movie.' It was a combination of the scripts and the timing. I always thought maybe the time will reveal itself when it's the right time to do it and it did. And I'm excited. I was just visiting the sets the other day and it's real. It's really happening."