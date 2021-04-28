'Dexter' Season 9: What to Know About Major Character's Rumored Return

✖

The anticipation for the upcoming revival of Showtime's Dexter has reached a fever pitch, with fans going into overdrive trying to suss out exactly what's to come. Showrunner Clyde Phillips and the rest of the production team have been keeping their cards very close to the chest and details have been scarce, but that hasn't stopped internet sleuths from finding a few clues. While some theories have already been debunked (Sorry, Yvonne Strahovski fans), one persistent rumor is that despite dying in the original series finale Jennifer Carpenter's Debra Morgan is returning for season 9.

Phillips has made it clear that they aren't viewing the upcoming season as a do-over, although some fans probably wish they could undo that disappointing finale. "We're not undoing anything," Phillips explained in a recent interview. "We're not doing movie magic. We're not going to betray the audience and say, 'Whoops, that was all a dream' or whatever it is. What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years. This is now, however many years later. We're not undoing anything."

However, some people are theorizing that Deb could take over as Dexter's "dark passenger" offering him murderous advice, a role previously occupied by his father, Harry (James Remar). Coupled with an on-set -- which set isn't exactly clear -- of Carpenter wearing Deb's signature stripes, and people are certain that Dexter's sister will be involved in some way. "Work is weird this year. Is there where I say something like-" Carpenter wrote in the cryptic caption of the incriminating photo.

In the photo, a man is seen doing some sort of prep work on set. He is wearing a lanyard with a red badge, but the badge's details are hard to read. Fans at Dexter Daily are convinced that it's a Dexter badge after combing over official photos from the set that features the official badge designs. The theories that Carpenter would be returning began after she posted and then deleted a video of the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum lin Lincoln, Massachusetts, which happens to be where Dexter is filming. Carpenter also followed some key season nine production people on Instagram, including directors Sanford Bookstaver and Marcos Siega, writer Scott Reynolds, and actress Julia Jones. Siega also tagged Carpenter in a photo from the set.