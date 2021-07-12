'Dexter' Season 9 Production Photo Teases Creepy Moment Ahead

✖

The Showtime revival of Dexter isn’t killing any time hyping up fans over its Season 9 return this fall. The critically acclaimed crime drama picking up nearly a decade after the events from Season 8’s series finale sees the titular character living a lighthearted and joyful life working as a sales associate in a small town but sinister things are to the fore.

In a photograph shared by Dexter writer and executive producer Scott Reynolds to his Twitter account, the snapshot shows an image of spilled blood on concrete with the caption, “Uhhh… Mr. Lindsay? Clean-up on aisle four.” According to Dexter Daily, the teaser reveals the location of the current shoot for the series at the parking lot of the local Iron Lake High School.

The image comes off the heels of showrunner Clyde Phillips confirming that, most naturally, Dexter would return to killing despite attempting a life of solitude. “He is more grounded than he’s ever been, but that dark passenger is a voice he cannot deny,” Phillips told TV Insider last November. “This is Dexter. People are going to die.”

While Dexter might have ended its initial run in 2013 after a controversial finale that found not only fans disappointed but Phillips and lead star Michael C. Hall well aware of the contention, the series has been almost a year in the making with an official teaser dropping in May. However, fans might be getting a trailer very soon if Comic-Con has anything to do with it.

Per the official Dexter account via Twitter, it was announced by Hall that he, along with some of his TV family, would be heading to the San Diego Comic-Con on July 25. “I think it’s time we caught up,” he said in the video announcement, adding how friends and colleagues would also be in attendance.

Killer #Dexter updates coming on July 25 at San Diego @Comic_Con. Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/lkpMdMktzl — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) July 8, 2021

Set to premiere later this year on Showtime, the revival will pick up after Dexter (Hall) went missing following the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and the death of his sister, Debra (Jennifer Carpenter). With the last scene showing the serial killer living as a lumberjack of sorts after uprooting his life and living in solitary from girlfriend, Hannah McKay (Yvonne Strahovski) and son Harrison, early details state he is now living under a new disguise, but something has seemingly brought him out to the forefront.

With Dexter’s return exciting fans, Hall has been dishing on the upcoming series though he isn’t exactly sure what to expect just yet — especially after they wrap up the set order. “I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels. It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that, and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him,” he told NME, later admitting the 10-part limited series might not exactly be the end. “I’m reluctant to say ‘definitely,’ you know? Let’s see. What’s plain now is that there’s 10 new episodes.”

For more on the Dexter revival and your first look, keep it locked to PopCulture for the latest in entertainment and celebrity news. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.