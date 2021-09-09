New ‘Dexter’ Season 9 Trailer Drops More Clues About What Fans Can Expect

A new Dexter Season 9 trailer has dropped, and it offers more clues about what fans can expect from the New Blood revival. The clip opens with Dexter (Michael C. Hall), now living in the fictional upstate New York small town of Iron Lake and going by Jim Lindsey, being pulled over by a police officer. We quickly learn that the officer is Chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones), who Dexter appears to be dating, judging by the steamy kiss they plant on one another after she frisks him. Dexter has clearly not lost his thirst for murder as we see him in some sinister moments all throughout the clip, even sharpening knives at one point.

It seems probable that his relationship with Chief Bishop may be a way for him to stay close to crimes that he can investigate on his own and exact his unique brand of “justice.” This speculation is sparked by Dexter sitting in Bishop’s office and listening to her discuss a series of recent missing person cases. Fans are also treated to a good look at the return of Debra Morgan, Dexter’s sister, once again played by Jennifer Carpenter. This time around, Deb only exists in Dexter’s mind, providing him with a stern inner voice for guidance.

The clip ends with Dexter’s son, Harrison arriving at his house, signaling the father-son reunion fans have been eagerly waiting for since it was announced that Harrison would be back for the new series. The pair have been apart for years, ever since Dexter left his son with Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski), before being lost in a hurricane and disappearing to the great Pacific Northwest in the original series finale. Harrison is now a teenager, played by actor Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and what everyone is likely wanting to know is whether or not he too is plagued by a “Dark Passenger” like his father.

One very crucial quote in the trailer is near the end, with Dexter stating: “I might still be a monster, but I’m an evolving monster.” Dexter’s evolution feels fully evident in the series teaser, as he seems much less socially awkward and standoffish than he used to be. He comes across as more of a social butterfly, more outgoing, in some regards. This could possibly just be a way of keeping himself from appearing suspicious, but we’ll have to wait until Dexter: New Blood debuts on Showtime on Nov. 7 to find out.