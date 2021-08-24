'Dexter' Showrunner Reveals If Dexter's Son Harrison Will Return in 'New Blood' Revival

✖

Dexter fans are eager and excited for the upcoming New Blood revival of the iconic crime series, and now we have an answer as to whether or not Dexter's son Harrison will be returning for the new season. Variety reports that Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips has confirmed that Harrison will be back and will be older. This time around, the character will be portrayed as a teenager, played by actor Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird).

Phillips explained that "you can’t do a show about Dexter without including the theme of fathers and sons," referring to the fact that the show's original run heavily featured Michael C. Hall's Dexter Morgan grappling with his relationship with his deceased father. "His son has always thought he was dead and then found out he was alive and has a great resentment," Phillips went on to say. Dexter, understandably, "has a lot of work to do to win his son back and prove that he’s a good father."

Previously, Dexter Daily reported that Harrison will be in the new season, and that he'd be played by Alcott, but that was not officially confirmed until now. When Alcott was initially announced as being cast in the new season, his character's name was listed as "Randall." According to Dexter Daily, this is an alias. The outlet speculated that "Randall" may have been the name Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski) gave Harrison when Dexter was presumed dead and the two of them had to go on the run.

Showtime previously dropped a cryptic teaser that strongly suggested Harrison might be part of the new season. In the clip, a photo of Dexter holding Harrison is seen being placed in a fire. It quickly becomes engulfed in flames and led fans to wonder if Dexter's son would show up. The Dexter revival will pick up about a decade after the original series finale, which aired in 2013. Dexter — former forensic specialist by day/serial killer by night (and also sometimes during the day) — is now living in Upstate New York, in the fictional small town of Iron Lake.

In addition to Hall and Carpenter, the new season will also star Clancy Brown (Billions) as Dexter's primary rival Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake. Other cast members include Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Julia Jones (Goliath), and Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin). Dexter: new Blood is set to debut Sunday, Nov. 7 on Showtime.