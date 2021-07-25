'Dexter' Season 9 Trailer Revealed at Comic-Con

✖

Dexter Morgan is at it again. A new trailer for Dexter Season 9 was finally released on Sunday as part of the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel. It gives fans some major hints about what's coming up in the revival, which will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 7 on Showtime.

Star Michael C. Hall hosted Sunday's panel on the Dexter revival, with guests chiming in via video chat. This year's Comic-Con was all virtual once again under the name "Comic-Con @ Home," but that hardly dampened the excitement over the Dexter revival. In addition to the trailer, we got the release date at last. Dexter Season 9 will premiere in the fall on Showtime, and will be titled Dexter: New Blood.

Hall will return as the titular character along with some other A-list talent, including John Lithgow as the Trinity Killer, Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell, Jamie Chung as Molly Park, and Oscar Wahlberg as Zach. Clancy Brown will play the season's primary villain, Kurt Caldwell. The original showrunner, Clyde Phillips will also be back. To many fans, that's the most encouraging news of all.

Dexter had one of the most controversial endings in TV history when it wrapped up its run in 2013. Fans have been calling for a revival ever since, and Hall has not been quiet about the fact that he wanted one as well.

"I've been approached, unofficially, many times in the streets by people who have ideas," Hall revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "But... I think there have been probably, before this, three legitimate ideas or concepts of what we might do, and none of them felt right."

"This one, a lot of it has to do with time passed," Hall continued. "This is going to happen in real-time as if as much time has passed since the finale happened. And yeah, we kind of just got the creative band back together again. Clyde Phillips is back, who was the showrunner for the first four seasons, running the show. And Marcos Siega, who is one of the directors. He's like, 'We're gonna shoot it like a long, 10-hour movie.' It was a combination of the scripts and the timing. I always thought maybe the time will reveal itself when it's the right time to do it and it did. And I'm excited. I was just visiting the sets the other day and it's real. It's really happening."

It's happening sooner than some fans had dared hope. Dexter: New Blood premieres on Sunday, Nov. 7 on Showtime. Catch up on the earlier seasons by streaming them on the Showtime app, available here with a free trial for new subscribers.

