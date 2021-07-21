'Dexter' Season 9: New Set Photos Offer Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse With Michael C. Hall

✖

New set photos from the Dexter revival emerged this weekend, giving fans a glimpse of Michael C. Hall back in action as the conflicted serial killer. Photos were uploaded on Instagram by location manager Ryan B. Cook and actor Cameron Schuyler, and on Twitter by writer and producer Scott Reynolds. Dexter Daily collected the photos along with the latest reports from the set to make some postulations about Dexter Season 9.

Dexter is reportedly filming at the Nashoba Regional High School in Bolton Massachusetts this week. The school is closed for the summer and Schuyler's selfie shows Hall sitting in the gymnasium bleachers. If you're wondering how he can stand the summer heat in that winter jacket, Cook has the answer — he posted photos of the elaborate air conditioning system used to keep the set cool. Reynolds shared a glimpse of that as well, and also a shot of the crew members gathered together wearing face masks and holding cameras.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Schuyler (@camsky551)

Finally, Reynolds may have had the most popular post of all — a video of five puppies on the Dexter set napping between shots. It's unclear if they are there to participate in the show or just for a morale boost, but either way, they had Reynolds' followers extremely jealous of his workday.

Dexter ended in 2013 with what was considered by many a lackluster finale, and fans have been crying out for a reboot ever since. Showtime capitulated at last in October of 2020, announcing that the series would return for one last 10-episode season. It will function more as a limited series than a revival, but many fans are hopeful that it will provide a more satisfying conclusion.

Some members of our kick-ass #Dexter camera crew under the super techno. Dig that #twinpeaks shirt in the front row. pic.twitter.com/f3L8dOA02f — Scott Reynolds (@jscottamy) July 17, 2021

Dexter Season 9 will see the return of original showrunner Clyde Phillips, in addition to Hall and other central cast members. The revival is in production now and is slated for release in the fourth quarter of 2021, but so far no exact date has been set. Few hints about the content of the season are available, but Hall has spoken frankly about what he would like to see it accomplish in comparison to the original ending.

"I thought it was narratively satisfying — but it was not so savory," he told The Daily Beast at the time. "I think the show had lost a certain amount of torque. Just inherently because of how long we'd done it, because of the storytelling capital we'd spent, because our writers may have been gassed... Maybe some people wanted a more satisfying... ending for him, either a happy ending or a more definitive sense of closure."

It’s puppy day on #Dexter. Oh my gosh they are so cute. pic.twitter.com/n9TSaPTHO0 — Scott Reynolds (@jscottamy) July 16, 2021

How the new finale could meet these standards is anyone's guess. Dexter is streaming now on Showtime, with a free trial available here for new users. The new season will premiere there later this year.

