'Dexter' Season 9: Another Original Star Possibly Returning

✖

The highly anticipated new season of Dexter is finally coming together for Showtime ahead of its fall premiere and the series might just be getting another familiar face rounding out its roster. According to Dexter Daily collecting a welcome plethora of nuggets to share with fans teasing behind-the-scenes production moments before its fall premiere, one of the show’s most beloved characters could very well be returning.

Currently shooting in Bolton, Massachusetts before its premiere later this year, the site reposted a number of snapshots from series actor C.S. Lee — also known as Vince Masuka — in some major behind-the-scenes moments with showrunner Clyde Phillips in tow. While it will be interesting to see how the beloved character seemingly marks his return to Dexter following consistent appearances on all eight seasons of the show, Lee’s character played a big part in the Showtime crime drama. In addition to being the lead forensics specialist for the Miami Metro Police Department during the Bay Harbor Butcher case, he was also Dexter Morgan’s partner. Lee’s character was often seen as the comic relief of the show but picking up from the series finale, there could very well be a turn for his role, especially if that means he’s in Massachusetts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C.S. Lee (@csleeinsta)

Per an eerie new teaser released from Showtime this past May for the highly-anticipated 10-episode revival of the critically acclaimed series Dexter, the titular character (played by Michael C. Hall) is living a lighthearted and joyful life, and working as a sales associate named Jim Lindsay — an homage to the series' author, Jeff Lindsay — at the small-town fish and game store, Fred's. Jim is well-liked in his town per the teaser, which just makes us wonder where Vince would fit in this entire thing. While the revival will pick up after Dexter (Hall) went missing following the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and the death of his sister, Debra (Jennifer Carpenter), early details state he is now living under a new disguise but something has seemingly brought him out to the forefront.

According to the official Dexter account via Twitter earlier this month, it was announced by Hall that he, along with some of his TV family, would be heading to the San Diego Comic-Con on July 25. “I think it’s time we caught up,” he said in the video announcement, adding how friends and colleagues would also be in attendance.

With Dexter’s return exciting fans, Hall has been dishing on the upcoming series though he isn’t exactly sure what to expect just yet — especially after they wrap up the set order. “I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels. It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that, and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him,” he told NME, later admitting the 10-part limited series might not exactly be the end. “I’m reluctant to say ‘definitely,’ you know? Let’s see. What’s plain now is that there’s 10 new episodes.”

For more on the Dexter revival and your first look, keep it locked to PopCulture for the latest in entertainment and celebrity news. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.