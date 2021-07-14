'Dexter' Season 9: Massive Character Return Finally Confirmed

✖

A handful of Dexter characters have been reported or rumored to be coming back for the Season 9 revival, but we now have better confirmation on one massive return. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources confirmed that Jennifer Carpenter is indeed reprising her role as Debra Morgan — the sister of Michael C. Hall's Dexter Morgan. It had previously been rumored that Carpenter would return, after photos of her from the set of the show turning up on social media. [Please Note: Dexter's spoilers below.]

Another Dexter actor, John Lithgow, seemed to also confirm Carpenter's return, during an interview with Deadline. The Emmy-winner is also returning for the revival, once again playing The Trinity Killer and told the outlet, "It was just wonderful to rejoin that gang — including Michael and Jennifer Carpenter and [showrunner] Clyde Phillips." In addition to Hall, Lithgow, and Carpenter's characters, it has been seemingly confirmed that Dexter's son Harrison will return as well.

Dexter Daily reported that Harrison will be in the new season, and he'll be portrayed by teen actor Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird). When Alcott was initially announced as being cast in the new season, his character's name was listed as "Randall." According to Dexter Daily, this is an alias, and Alcott is indeed portraying an older Harrison. The outlet speculates that "Randall" may have been the name Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski) gave Harrison when Dexter was presumed dead and the two of them had to go on the run.

Showtime previously dropped a cryptic teaser that strongly suggested Harrison might be part of the new season. In the clip, a photo of Dexter holding Harrison is seen being placed in a fire. It quickly becomes engulfed in flames and led fans to wonder if Dexter's son would show up.

The Dexter revival will pick up about a decade after the original series finale, which aired in 2013. Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan — forensic specialist by day/serial killer by night (and also sometimes during the day) — is now living in Upstate New York, in the fictional small town of Iron Lake. In addition to Hall and Carpenter, the new season will also star Clancy Brown (Billions) as Dexter's primary rival Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake.

Other cast members include Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Julia Jones (Goliath), and Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin). At this time, the Dexter revival does not have an announced premiere date. However, we do know that it will be sometime this fall, and the show will be returning to its home network, Showtime.