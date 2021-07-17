'Dexter' Season 9 Trailer Might Drop This Month

✖

Dexter Season 9 — a.k.a. the new Dexter continuation series — will drop later in 2021, but fans might only be a few days away from seeing a full trailer. Fans have been teased by quick glimpses at Dexter Morgan's (Michael C. Hall) new life in a snowy locale, but we have yet to see a fleshed-out preview for the new season.But that might change on July 25.

The creative minds behind Dexter are appearing at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25. This panel will give some insights into the new season, which shares continuity with the original Dexter show but is being billed as an all-new production with mostly new characters. These kinds of panels often feature big treats for fans, namely trailers. It's not a stretch at all to guess that the first trailer for Dexter Season 9 — or at least a less cryptic teaser — will drop during the panel.

Killer #Dexter updates coming on July 25 at San Diego @Comic_Con. Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/lkpMdMktzl — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) July 8, 2021

Of course, Showtime nor San Diego Comic-Con have confirmed a trailer will be present at the panel. Plus, it's not clear if the hypothetical trailer would be released online after the fact. Sometimes, productions like to keep big premieres like that special for the in-person attendees, meaning viewers at home might have to wait a bit longer to see it. Showtime has already set this precedent with the new Dexter season, by showing the first teaser during a ViacomCBS investor presentation but not releasing it to the public until weeks later. This is a developing story.