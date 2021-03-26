'Dexter' Season 9 Set Photos Reveal Interesting New Detail

✖

New Dexter Season 9 set photos have been revealed and they shed light on an interesting new detail of the upcoming TV series revival. According to the Daily Hampshire Gazette, Dexter set crews have been prepping the small town of Shelburne Falls for filming and they are hanging up Christmas decorations, indicating that at least a portion of the new season will take place around the holidays. "We’re very much looking forward to working with the production crew, "said Buckland Town Administrator Heather Butler. "They’ve been really good guests in the village and anticipate that we’ll be seeing a lot more of them in the next couple of weeks."

The Dexter revival will pick up about a decade after the original series finale, which aired in 2013. Michael C. Hall’s serial killer/forensic specialist Dexter Morgan is now living in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, which is located in Upstate New York. In addition to Hall, the new season will star Clancy Brown (Billions) as Dexter's primary rival Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake. Other cast members include Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Julia Jones (Goliath), and Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin).

We *know* Dexter is on your #2021Watchlist…let’s just hope you’re not on his 🔪 pic.twitter.com/dqdv0UtKAm — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) December 30, 2020

Hall recently opened up about the forthcoming series, and seemed to indicate that more episodes could be greenlit in the future. Hall sat down with NME to talk about the revival and was asked if this will mark the end of the franchise. "I’m reluctant to say ‘definitely’, you know? Let’s see," he replied. "What’s plain now is that there’s 10 new episodes."

Hall also offered some thoughts on how it has felt to step back into the role eight years after the original run ended. "I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels," he said. "It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him. The new season of Dexter does not currently have an announced premiere date but is expected to debut on Showtime this year.