More behind-the-scenes news about the Dexter revival has surfaced, and it's more promising news for fans of the hit Showtime series. Per The Hollywood Reporter, director Marcus Siega has boarded the series as an executive producer and and will also direct six of the 10 planned episodes. Siega is well known to those familiar with Dexter's credits, as he directed nine episodes of the show's original run.

Those nine episodes fell into some of the serial killer drama's most-acclaimed seasons. His credits appeared throughout Season 2, 3 and 4. Notably, he directed the Season 4 premiere, "Living the Dream," which saw the debut of the Trinity Killer Arthur Mitchell (John Lithgow).

Siega has also worked on countless other well-known series, such as You, Batwoman, The Following, Blindspot, The Vampire Diaries, True Blood and God Friended Me. His latest director credits come on Kaley Cuoco's HBO Max drama The Flight Attendant.

Also in that Hollywood Reporter update was a fresh logline for the show. It confirms that Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) will not be in Miami, where the original show was primarily set. He is also living under an assumed name, meaning Dexter is still missing (or deceased) in the eyes of friends and family.

Not much is known about the series overall. Hall is returning as Dexter, but no other cast members have been named. The showrunner will be Clyde Phillips, who served as the original run's showrunner for Seasons 1-4. The show will feel standalone, but it will maintain the continuity of the original show.

"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago," Gary Levine, Showtime president, said in a statement. "We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world!"