'Dexter' Season 9: Michael C. Hall's Secret Identity Revealed

Dexter Season 9 has fans excited for the return of Michael C. Hall as everyone's favorite morally ambiguous serial killer, and now it seems the character's new secret identity has been revealed. According to a report from Dexter Daily, Dexter Morgan will now be going by Jim Lindsay. This was confirmed by Dexter director Marcos Siega and is likely a reference to the show's creator, Jeff Lindsay.

In addition to Dexter's new name, it appears his new job has been revealed as well. Trading in all his blood-splatter analyzing gear, Dexter — or Jim, rather — is a sales associate at Fred's Fish & Game. The Dexter revival will pick up about a decade after the original series finale, which aired in 2013. Dexter is now living in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, which is located in Upstate New York. In addition to Hall, the new season will also star Jennifer Carpenter, who played Dexter's sister Debra in the show's original run.

New cast members this time around include Clancy Brown (Billions) as Dexter's primary rival Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake. Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Julia Jones (Goliath), and Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin) will also star. Aside from Carpenter, it does not appear that any other former Dexter stars will be returning for the revival, as claimed by ex-Dexter actor James Remar.

Hall previously opened up about the forthcoming new season of Dexter and seemed to imply that more episodes could be approved in the future. Speaking to NME, Hall talked about the revival and was asked if this will mark the end of the franchise. "I’m reluctant to say ‘definitely’, you know? Let’s see," he replied. "What’s plain now is that there’s 10 new episodes."

Hall also offered some thoughts on how it has felt to step back into the role eight years after the original run ended. "I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels," he said. "It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him. The new season of Dexter does not currently have an announced premiere date but is expected to debut on Showtime this year.