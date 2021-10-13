‘Dexter’ Gets a New Identity in Season 9 Teaser

It was previously revealed that Dexter Morgan would be getting a new identity in the forthcoming Dexter Season 9, and a new teaser for the series revival has given fans better details about who the Bay Harbor Butcher is living as these days. In a photo shared to the official Dexter Twitter account, we can see a picture of Dexter’s driver’s license. Dexter is now going by James Lindsay, and he lives at 21 Reese River Lane in the fictional city of Iron Lake, New York. Notably, Dexter’s new moniker is likely a reference to Jeff Lindsay, the author who created Dexter in his award-winning novel series Darkly Dreaming Dexter.

In addition to Dexter’s new name, it appears his new job has been revealed as well. Trading in all his blood-splatter analyzing gear, Dexter — or James, rather — is a sales associate at Fred’s Fish & Game. The Dexter revival, titled Dexter: New Blood, will pick up about a decade after the original series finale, which aired in 2013. In addition to Hall, the new season will also star Jennifer Carpenter, who played Dexter’s sister Debra in the show’s original run, as will John Lithgow, who portrayed The Trinity Killer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dexter’s son Harrison will turn up as well, this time played by actor Jack Alcott. Other new cast members this time around include Clancy Brown (Billions) as Dexter’s primary rival Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake. Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Julia Jones (Goliath), and Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin) will also star.

Hall previously opened up about the forthcoming new season of Dexter and seemed to imply that more episodes could be approved in the future. Speaking to NME, Hall talked about the revival and was asked if this will mark the end of the franchise. “I’m reluctant to say ‘definitely’, you know? Let’s see,” he replied. “What’s plain now is that there’s 10 new episodes.”

Hall also offered some thoughts on how it has felt to step back into the role eight years after the original run ended. “I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels,” he said. “It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him. Dexter: New Blood is set to debut on Nov. 7, on Showtime.