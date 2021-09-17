‘Dexter’ Error Spotted 13 Years Later

Even a clever show like Dexter wasn’t immune to the occasional plotline inconsistency, and fans have now spotted an error in the show, 13 years after it aired. First, a little backstory: In Season 3 of Dexter, viewers were briefly introduced to a character named Teegan Campbell, a teenage prostitute who was murdered by a serial killer known as the Skinner. At one point a copy of Teegan’s driver’s license is shown, and this is where fan’s finally noticed something was off.

Over on Reddit, a user posted a screenshot of the scene featuring Teegan’s ID who pointed out that the issued date on it is “09-23-1990.” However, Teegan’s date of birth is listed as “04-16-1987.” This means that Teegan would have only been three years old at the time she was issued a driver’s license. The small overlooked detail has had a lot of fans weighing in, with one commenting, “What I don’t understand is how they can overlook things like this? The same goes for items that are present in one scene and moved/gone in the next.” Someone else added, “You’d be surprised by how much the art department makes documents without every detail being correct because they think things won’t be seen on camera, but then the director decides to make it a hero piece without telling anyone.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dexter fans will have more to look for in the new revival series, Dexter: New Blood, coming to Showtime later this year. The Dexter revival will pick up about a decade after the original series finale, which aired in 2013. Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is now living in the fictional small town of Iron Lake — which is located in Upstate New York — and has assumed a new identity. In addition to Hall, the new season will also star Jennifer Carpenter, who played Dexter’s sister Debra in the show’s original run.

In addition to Hall and Carpenter, it has been announced that John Lithgow will be reprising his role as Arthur Miller, the Trinity Killer, in the new series. Dexter’s son, Harrison, will also be back, this time played as a teenager by actor Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird). New cast members this time around include Clancy Brown (Billions) as Dexter’s primary rival Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake. Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Julia Jones (Goliath), and Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin) will also star.

Hall previously opened up about the forthcoming new season of Dexter and seemed to imply that more episodes could be approved in the future. Speaking to NME, Hall talked about the revival and was asked if this will mark the end of the franchise. “I’m reluctant to say ‘definitely’, you know? Let’s see,” he replied. “What’s plain now is that there’s 10 new episodes.” Dexter: New Blood is slated to premiere Nov. 7 on Showtime.