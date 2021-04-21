'Days of Our Lives' Future in Jeopardy

✖

Days of Our Lives is in a state of limbo at the moment, according to TV Line. The soap opera is currently waiting for an announcement regarding the future of the series. At the moment, Days of Our Lives has paused production after shooting the final episodes of Season 56. But, it's unclear whether the show will return for an additional season.

TV Line did reach out to NBC about the show's future, but the network declined to comment. While they did not release a statement about Days of Our Lives, sources told TV Line that the network is in the midst of negotiations with Sony Pictures Television to bring back the soap opera for a potential Season 57. Even though there's been speculation regarding the series' future, TV Line did report that there's one fact that may point to a positive outcome about Days of Our Lives — the writing team is hard at work on additional episodes. A source told the publication, “Everyone is proceeding under the assumption that the show will be back." If the show does come back for Season 57, it will be without two of its biggest stars. Kristian Alfonso, who played Hope, and Melissa Reeves, who played Jennifer, both exited from the show in 2020.

Fans likely know that this isn't the first time that Days of Our Lives' future has been a topic of discussion. Back in the fall of 2019, there was speculation that the show was canceled after the entire cast was released from their contracts. The production team reportedly made this decision ahead of a pre-planned hiatus at the time. Two months after that shocking news was reported, NBC announced that they renewed the soap for Season 56.

"From our incredibly loyal fan base to our wonderful writers, cast and crew, the enthusiasm for Days never wavers," Bruce Evans, NBC's EVP of Current Programming, said at the time. "We're incredibly thrilled to bring viewers another season of a show that has cemented its place in television history and touches all generations." Ken Corday, the executive producer of the series, added, "We are most grateful to NBC for their enduring faith in the future of Days, and we are excited to continue delivering compelling stories to our loyal family of fans into this new decade."