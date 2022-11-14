'Days of Our Lives' Fans Pay Tribute to John Aniston Following His Death

Days of Our Lives fans are mourning the loss of John Aniston, who played Victor Kiriakis on the series for over three decades. Aniston died on Friday, Nov. 11, his daughter, Friends star Jennifer Aniston, announced on Instagram Monday. Aniston was 89.

Jennifer, 53, shared the sad news alongside a slideshow of photos with her father. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew," Jennifer wrote. "I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time."

Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis on the island of Crete, Greece. His family immigrated to the U.S. when Aniston was 2 years old and settled in Chester, Pennsylvania. He started his acting career in 1962 and first appeared on Days in 1970. in July 1985, he returned to the soap opera as Victor Kiriakis, who rose to become one of the show's most memorable characters. Aniston earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2017 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award in June.