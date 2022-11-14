'Days of Our Lives' Fans Pay Tribute to John Aniston Following His Death
Days of Our Lives fans are mourning the loss of John Aniston, who played Victor Kiriakis on the series for over three decades. Aniston died on Friday, Nov. 11, his daughter, Friends star Jennifer Aniston, announced on Instagram Monday. Aniston was 89.
Jennifer, 53, shared the sad news alongside a slideshow of photos with her father. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew," Jennifer wrote. "I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time."
Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis on the island of Crete, Greece. His family immigrated to the U.S. when Aniston was 2 years old and settled in Chester, Pennsylvania. He started his acting career in 1962 and first appeared on Days in 1970. in July 1985, he returned to the soap opera as Victor Kiriakis, who rose to become one of the show's most memorable characters. Aniston earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2017 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award in June.
"Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston. We love you, John. Your legend will live on," the Days of Our Lives team shared on Instagram. An episode of Days featuring Aniston was released to Peacock on the day he died.
Oh no 😭 RIP John Aniston 🙏🏼 Thank you for bringing Victor Kiriakis to #Days. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/MlyAh1pRU2— Laura (@laurahr44) November 14, 2022
Aniston is also survived by his son, Alex Aniston, and his second wife, Sherry Rooney, whom he married in 1984. His first wife and Jennifer's mother, Nancy Dow, died in 2016.
For John Aniston's 35th Days Anniversary back in 2020, Thaao Penghlis had such beautiful words to say about him. John's passing is a tremendous loss for our Days community. Our sincerest condolences to the entire #Days cast. Rest in love Sir 🙏 You will live on in our hearts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ue2BmYLTmU— Kat M (@katm20105) November 14, 2022
RIP John Aniston. What an amazing actor who created such a memorable character. #VictorKiriakis #Days pic.twitter.com/9gf4Eye3DE— DaysThrowback (@DAYSEpisodes) November 14, 2022
"He was truly one of the greatest icons and there will never be another Victor quite like him," one fan wrote on Instagram. "He left us with great memories and his legacy will surely live on. Sending my condolences to his family, Days Family and Fans and Friends."
I’m so sad. I knew it was coming one day. RIP John Aniston 🤍 pic.twitter.com/VNPEZ64W8J— Monika (@monika8717) November 14, 2022
"I will miss him so much also. I loved his quick wit & humor. Such a great man! My deepest condolences to all who loved him," one fan wrote on Instagram. "What a sad day. He was an amazing actor. He really made Victor a standout character. He will be dearly missed," another wrote.
Rest in peace John Aniston. Thank you for the decades of entertainment you provided us on Days Of Our Lives and THANK YOU for giving the world your most awesome daughter Jennifer. Fly high big guy. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/11iM7ZHIqg— ✨️ (@_taIking2myseIf) November 14, 2022
"RIP John/Victor! You were an amazing actor for all the years of being on Days! You will be missed," one fan added on Instagram. "Wow so sad just watching him last week on DOOL RIP much love and respect," another commented.