John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dead at 89

John Aniston, the actor best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives and who was also Jennifer Aniston's father, has died. The Friends alum announced Monday that her father passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89. Aniston's cause of death was not disclosed.

Jennifer announced her father's passing by way of an emotional tribute penned on Instagram alongside a series of throwback photos of herself and her dad. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Sweet papa...John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!" She went on to note that her father "always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time. Don't forget to visit."

Born in 1934 in Crete, Greece, Aniston's career spanned decades, beginning with his 1962 acting debut in the series 87th Precinct, and included roles in everything from The West Wing to Gilmore Girls to Mad Men. However, he was best known for his starring role as Victor Kiriakis on Day of Our Lives. Aniston first appeared in the role in 1970 and remained on the show for 37 years across nearly 3,000 episodes through 2022. He received a Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award in June for his long-standing role, his daughter having presented her father with the award at the time with a heartwarming speech.

"It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievement of a great and well-respected actor who also happens to be my dad. John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century," she said. "You name it, I'm sure he's been on it. But since 1985, his TV home has been with the cast and crew of the long running soap opera Days of Our Lives, where he has given masterful performances as the dangerously handsome, perpetually suave businessman Victor Kiriakis. For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world."

Aniston's other credits include Search For Tomorrow, Star Trek: Voyager, Combat, Mission Impossible, Kojak, Airwolf, and more. Along with Jennifer, he is survived by his son Alex Aniston and his wife, Sherry Rooney, whom he married in 1984. Aniston was previously married to Nancy Dow, Jennifer's mother, from 1965 until her death in 1980.