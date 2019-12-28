Jennifer Aniston Reveals Rare Christmas Photos With Dad John

The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston is still in a Christmas mood on Thursday, sharing a wonderful throwback photo that both Friends and Days of Our Lives fans will appreciate. She shared a photo of herself as a child with her father, actor John Aniston, best known for playing Victor Kiriakis since 1985. Aniston also shared a more recent photo with her father, now 86.

“Christmas with one of my creators,” Aniston joked in the caption. “Then and now [TBT] Love you, papa.”

This was not the only awesome holiday photo Aniston shared. On Dec. 23, she posted a photo with actors Rita Wilson, Laura Dern and Amanda Anka and stylist Chris McMillan.

“Say CHEESE!!” Aniston wrote. “Lotta love in that room… Happy Holidays!”

Aniston is the daughter of John Aniston and his first wife, the late actress and model Nancy Dow.

John Aniston has been acting on television since the early 1960s, and has appeared as Victor in more than 2,800 episodes of Days of Our Lives since 1985. In 2017, he was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the Daytime Emmys. He is also a three-time Soap Opera Digest Award winner.

In a 2012 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston revealed that her father told her not to follow him into the acting business.

“My dad’s advice has always been: ‘Don’t do it. Become a doctor. Become a lawyer,’” she recalled at the time. “He didn’t want me to be heartbroken because he knew it was a tough business. It compelled me to go for it even harder. Do what keeps you happy, and don’t ever let people box you in.”

Aniston added, “There was a period when I was on Friends where The Good Girl came to me, or [2006’s] Friends With Money came to me. I thought, I’ve got to go for it now and try to not just be Rachel Green so I can get out of the Fruity Pebbles section at the grocery and explore the organic food. It’s a terrible analogy, but I had to get out there and do something different so they could see that I’m an actor, so I didn’t forget that I could do other things. I was lucky that happened.”

Although Aniston never appeared on Days of Our Lives with her dad, she did appear in a soap opera sketch on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with John in 2013.

Aniston now stars on The Morning Show for Apple TV+, co-starring Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. All 10 episodes of the first season are now streaming, while the second season will start in 2020.

