‘Dawson’s Creek’ Heartthrobs Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Reunite

Dawson’s Creek favorites Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have reunited for a very special reason.

22 years after they played Joey Potter and Pacey Witter, Holmes and Jackson are working together once again.

Deadline reports that Holmes will be writing, directing, and starring in the feature film trilogy Happy Hours. Jackson will be starring alongside her, with the cast also including Mary-Louise Parker, Constance Wu, Joe Tippett, John McGinty, Donald Webber Jr., Nathan Darrow, Johnna Dias-Watson, and Jack Martin. Production is set to kick off in New York City this summer for the first film, with production on the second and third installments happening not long after.

Happy Hours is described as “a story about two people (Jackson and Holmes) navigating their relationship within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love, despite life’s inevitable obstacles. It’s a character-driven dramedy that explores the emotional journey of young loves who reconnect as adults, with the connective thread of shared joys, loss, and hope.”

The film trilogy will mark the duo’s first project together since starring on Dawson’s Creek. The beloved teen drama ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003 on The WB. Fans of the show will remember the iconic love triangle that was Pacey, Joey, and James Van Der Beek’s titular Dawson Leery. Following numerous relationships, breakups, and makeups, Pacey and Joey do actually end the series together, making Jackson and Holmes’ reunion for Happy Hours even more exciting.

Meanwhile, Holmes has been pretty busy, as of late. She can most recently be seen in the Natasha Lyonne-led Peacock series Poker Face and can also be seen in Rare Objects, The Wanderers, Alone Together, and The Secret: Dare to Dream in recent years. Holmes also produced and directed Rare Objects and Alone Together, among others. As for Jackson, the project comes at a pretty perfect time for him, as his medical drama Doctor Odyssey was canceled by default at ABC after one season. While it’s reportedly still possible that a second season could happen, it’s best to assume that the ship has sailed.

Happy Hours will be produced by Maven Screen Media and Bond Street Station in association with Crown Productions and STX Films. Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler are producing for Maven Screen Media, alongside Peter Coleman and Paula P. Manzanedo for Bond Street Station. Annie Herndon will oversee for STX Films, with Jenny Halper, Sophia Pedlow and Jackie Donohoe overseeing for Maven.