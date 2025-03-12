‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Release Date Revealed

Everyone’s favorite human lie-detector will soon be back on our TV screen. Season 2 of Poker Face will release May 8th on Peacock, series creator Rian Johnson announced on Twitter/X today.

The series stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a casino bartender with a gift for knowing when someone is lying, while she’s on the run from her evil boss (recent Best Actor winner Adrien Brody) and inadvertently solving various murder cases along the way.

The series drew critical acclaim for its throwback Columbo-inspired structure, where each weekly entry begins with a flashback of a murder. Hours or days later, Cale makes a stop on her cross-country journey that just so happens to be the episode’s scene of the crime. Eventually, she solves the murder in comedic fashion, and continues on her journey to escape her boss and his henchman (Benjamin Bratt).

Poker Face is one of Peacock’s biggest shows. The series was nominated for four Emmys, winning one, and was renewed nearly immediately after the first season’s premiere. This season will star even more big names, after the first season was chock-full of ‘hey, I know that guy!’ moments. Series creator, writer and producer Rian Johnson directed multiple of this season’s episodes in between his work on Knives Out 3; Lyonne will direct several episodes, as well.

Poker Face will return to television on Thursday, May 8.