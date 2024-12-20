Dan Abrams is exiting NewsNation. Variety reports that the news anchor will be stepping away from Dan Abrams Live early next year due to other business commitments. “I’ve reached the point where it’s impossible to keep devoting the time needed for this show while also running and growing my other businesses,” Abrams told his viewers on Thursday night.

It’s not so surprising, as Abrams has had a pretty busy schedule. On top of NewsNation, he hosts On Patrol: Live on Reelz and The Dan Abrams Show: Where Politics Meets The Law on Sirius XM’s P.O.T.U.S. channel. He’s the Chief Legal analyst of ABC News, operates the Law & Crime Network, and runs several media businesses, such as Mediaite and the whiskey review site Bottle Raiders. It seems like it’s all just gone on to be too much for Abrams to handle. Unfortunately, Dan Abrams Live got the short end of the stick.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 31: Dan Abrams attends Apple Original Films’ “The Instigators” New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

“I devote far more of my time to this show than anything else, and as hard as it is for me to admit, it’s just not practical to do this show all week while also running and expanding my business,” Abrams continued. While his show is ending, Abrams is expected to remain on Nexstar Media’s NewsNation as a contributor, in what capacity is unknown, as well as when Dan Abrams Live will be ending.

Before joining NewsNation in 2021, Abrams started his career at Court TV, covering the O.J. Simpson case. He became a general assignment correspondent for NBC News in 1997 until 1999 when he was named Chief Legal Correspondent. He stayed at the network until 2011, hosting his own show at MSNBC and later The Abrams Report and Live with Dan Abrams. Abrams left NBC in March 2011 to become the Chief Legal Analyst for ABC News and a substitute anchor on Good Morning America. In 2013, he became the network’s Chief Legal Affairs Anchor and an anchor on Nightline, stepping down from the latter in 2014 to focus on his expanding empire.

Dan Abrams eventually joined NewsNation in 2021 and signed a multi-year deal with the network in 2023. While NewsNation will look a bit different without him, it shouldn’t be long until viewers see him again after Dan Abrams Live ends, especially since he’ll be sticking around on the network, just more so in the background, it seems.