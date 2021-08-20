'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

✖

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall.

On Thursday, Roberts shared a video of herself saying goodbye to the studio crew before leaving. "See you in September," she wrote in the caption, adding a waving emoji. Although many GMA viewers might be sad to see her go for a few weeks, most hope she has a relaxing break. "Have a safe and relaxing break Robin, Sweet Amber, and Lukas," one fan wrote, referring to Roberts' partner Amber Laign and their dog Lukas.

"Enjoy your vacation! Be safe and have fun," another fan commented. "Now that is how you make your vacation exit," one viewer wrote. "Enjoy your vacation with Amber and Lukas!!!! Please be safe," an Instagram user wrote.

Roberts, 60, could use a vacation that lasts a few weeks after the busy year she has had. In addition to continuing to co-anchor Good Morning America, she served as a Jeopardy! guest host from July 19 to July 23, following her GMA colleague Goerge Stephanopoulos' run. She also hosts the Disney+ series Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, which is now available. The series includes interviews with Jenna Dwan, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symone, Melissa Etheridge, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Although Jeopardy! is now back at square one in its search for its next full-time host, it seems unlikely that Roberts would be considered due to her ABC News work. In an interview with USA Today before her Jeopardy! episodes aired, Roberts noted that the show was out of her "comfort zone" compared to her usual work. "I had butterflies. Nothing really rattles me anymore. I've been doing this such a long time," she said. "[But] I was nervous, and it felt good! It felt good to have those nerves."

Roberts did appear on Jeopardy! in the past as a celebrity contestant and remembered how the late Alex Trebek made everything look easier than it really was. "It was challenging to keep everything going, but I remember what Alex Trebek said: 'It's not about the host; it's about the contestant.' I knew that those people had been waiting all their lives to be there," Roberts told USA Today. "So I wanted to do everything I could to make sure that they had an experience that they had dreamed of."

Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards was set to host Jeopardy! beginning this fall, but he resigned after one day of filming. Richards' controversial comments on a podcast he hosted during his The Price Is Right tenure resurfaced on Wednesday, prompting him to step down. He will remain executive producer for the time being and his already-completed episodes will still air.