'On Patrol: Live' Ripped for Showing Alligator's Death on Live TV

The folks at On Patrol: Live are already living on thin ice after making their return in light of the George Floyd protests a few years back and the controversy surrounding its predecessor, Live P.D. on A&E. But the latest slice of controversy involves the animal kingdom and something viewers did not sign up to watch.

A recent episode showed a segment where a man was bitten by an alligator after finding it at his front door on March 5. The incident aired live on On Patrol: Live, with the trapper arriving and then proceeding to slay the gator.

Fans of the highly-rated Reelz series swooped to social media to confirm what they just watched and then complain about how the situation was handled. Many wondered why the trapper didn't tranquilize the animal and questioned why police just went immediately to plan B, which was death.

Host Dan Abrams saw some of the responses and criticism floating around on Twitter, prompting him to speak out and apologize. "FYI #OPNation we didn't know the gator was going to be killed (I was waiting for the 'trapper') and I didn't even know it was dead (as opposed to tranquilized) until [the] officer on scene said so," Abrams wrote. "Sorry to those who were upset by it. We always try to be as sensitive as possible."

According to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, the alligator was 7 feet, 10 inches long, and certified trapper Curtis Lucas was called by Florida Fish and Wildlife to trap the animal. He would euthanize the alligator instead, possibly due to the biting incident.

There was also the "too close to home" aspect of the encounter. "The resident opened the front door after hearing a noise, believing it was someone looking for his son," police spokesperson Carrie McCallister said. "The alligator lunged and he was bitten in the upper thigh."

The man's injuries were not life-threatening and the gator stayed in the same general area until the Fish and Wildlife officers responded to get the trapper involved. A big reason for the close calls is that it is currently mating season for the reptiles. "They are out scouting looking for girls," Lucas said.