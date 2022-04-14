Daily News Show's Cancellation Confirmed

✖

The syndicated daily news series DailyMailTV was canceled on Monday. The show will finish up its run this summer. DailyMailTV featured stories highlighted on The Daily Mail's website and was hosted by former NBC News journalist Thomas Roberts.

DailyMailTV was produced by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Productions and syndicated by CBS Media Ventures. McGraw's father, Dr. Phil host Phil McGraw was among the executive producers. Dr. Phil veteran Carla Pennington, DailyMail.com Editor-in-Chief Martin Clarke, and Jeffrey Wilson were executive producers. Eric Beesmeyer (Dr. Oz) was a co-executive producer.

"We'd like to thank our phenomenal team who diligently and creatively produce the show each day, our loyal viewers who have tuned in for the past five years, and our partners at DailyMail.com, Stage 29 Productions, CBS Media Ventures, Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group and our local stations across the United States," a spokesperson for the show said in a statement to Deadline Tuesday. DailyMailTV won the Oustanding Entertainment News Program at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards. It was also nominated for Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live-Action Program.

Last week, Deadline reported that The Doctors, which also hails from Stage 29, could be canceled soon. The Doctors debuted in 2008 and featured Dr. Travis Story, Dr. Andrew Ordon, Dr. Sonia Batra, Dr. Judy Ho, and Dr. Nita Landry, who offered their expertise on medical issues in each episode. When the show returned in September 2021 from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, Dr. Ian Smith served as the show's only host. Season 13 was also moved to an East Coast studio after the first 12 seasons were shot in Los Angeles in front of a studio audience.

McGraw and Stage 29 are also involved in CBS' drama series Bull, which stars Michael Weatherly as a psychologist loosely inspired by Phil McGraw's early career as a jury consultant. McGraw is an executive producer on the show, alongside his father. Bull finishes its six-season run on Thursday, May 26 at 10 p.m. ET. Past episodes of the series are available on Paramount+.

"Hello, all! It's been my privilege to play Dr. Jason Bull, but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I've decided it's time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close," Weatherly tweeted in January after CBS announced plans to end the show. "It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish... Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!"