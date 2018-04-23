All the CW 2018 Fall TV Pilots

The CW already has a number of high-quality shows on their roster, but they’ve ordered pilot episodes for many more in anticipation of the fall TV season.

Many of the other networks, such as CBS and NBC, have optioned pilots for a number of drama series, as well as comedy shows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The CW, however, is strictly piloting dramas and dramedys (drama + comedy). Entertainment Weekly has put together a list of those pilots and we have adapted that list below.

Scroll down for a list of the shows that just might turn up in The CWs fall schedule later this year.

Charmed

A reboot of the beloved fantasy dramady, this series will follow the lives of three sisters who discover they are witches after their mother dies.

Stars: Madeleine Mantock (pictured above), Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Rupert Evans, Ser’Darius Blain, Charlie Gillespie, and Ellen Tamaki.

Dead Inside

A lowly beat cop begins seeing the ghost of her dead brother who was a big time detective and begins utilizing his help to solve crimes.

Stars: Lyndon Smith, Freddie Stroma, Hayley Marie Norman, Christine Ko, Erica Cerra, and Myles Bullock.

In the Dark

A rebellious and unfiltered blind women’s drug-dealer friend is murdered and she is the only witness to the crime. However, the police don’t believe her story so she sets out to bring justice on her own.

Stars: Perry Mattfeld (pictured above), Brooke Markham, Keston John, Austin Nichols, Kathleen York, and Derek Webster.

Playing Dead

A mortician and his son have their lives flipped upside down when their wife/mother who walked away from them over a decade back, returns home to ask them to help her fake her own death.

Stars: Tyler Ritter, Curran Walters, Clara Lago, Luke Youngblood, and Sigrid Owen.

Skinny Dip

A woman uncovers a massive conspiracy while attempting to execute revenge on a cheating husband that attempted to kill her on their anniversary trip.

Stars: Sarah Wright Olsen (pictured above with Tom Cruise in American Made), Matt Barr, Ben Aldridge, Richard Esteras, KJ Smith, and Brent Sexton.

The End of the World as We Know It

Two girls with low aspirations are enlisted by a space cop to help him find some intergalactic alien criminals who were unleashed on California after a spaceship crash.

Stars: Gage Golightly, Quinta Brunson, Josh Helman, Liam Garrigan.

Wayward Sisters

A Supernatural spin-off that follows Sheriff Jody Mills and the various orphaned women she teams up with to fight monsters.

Stars: Kim Rhodes (pictured above), Briana Buckmaster, Kathryn Newton, Katherine Ramdeen, Clark Backo, and Yadira Guevara-Prip.

Untitled Roswell Project

This series is inspired by the Roswell High young adult book series, which is the same that inspired the previous WB/UPN (pre-CW) series Roswell. It focuses on a woman who returns to her hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, and discovers that her former crush, now a cop, is secretly an alien.

Stars: Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino, Lily Cowles, Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Trevor St. John, and Karan Oberoi.

Untitled April Blair/Spencer Paysinger Project

A budding high school football star gets recruited by Beverly Hills High, which forces him to leave his Crenshaw school and navigate the waters of high society life.

Stars: Taye Diggs, Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, and Karimah Westbrook.