'CSI: Vegas' Casts 'Prison Break' Star for Season 3

CSI: Vegas is expanding its cast. TVLine reports that Prison Break star Reggie Lee will be guest starring in multiple episodes in the upcoming third season as the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's new undersheriff, Zhao. It's unknown how many episodes Lee will be in and if it will only be temporary, at least depending on the show's future. Vegas, like most shows, is expected to only have 10-13 episodes due to the strikes.

This is the latest change for CSI: Vegas. The procedural will move days yet again for its upcoming season. Beginning with the Season 3 premiere on Feb. 18, the series will be rounding out Sunday nights. CSI: Vegas aired on Thursday nights for Season 2, and before that, it aired on Wednesdays. If a fourth season happens, who knows if it will stick to Sundays. However, it may be better to just look forward to the third season regardless, especially now that a new cast member is joining.

Reggie Lee was most recently seen on the CBS-turned-OWN legal drama All Rise, which had its series finale last month. He recurred on the first season of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer in 2022 and starred on the popular crime procedural Grimm from 2011 to 2017. Other roles include American Dad!, Law & Order: SVU, The Rookie, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fresh Off the Boat, NCIS: New Orleans, Hawaii Five-0, The Dark Knight Rises, Crazy Stupid Love, White Collar, and many, many more.

CSI: Vegas Season 3 will be picking up right after the events of the Season 2 finale. Matt Lauria's Josh Folsom took matters into his own hands to find his mother's killer. However, when Josh is found a dead body, his team can't do anything but arrest him. Whether or not he is actually the killer or is just being framed is unknown, but fans will just have to tune in to the season premiere to find out. It's possible that could be where Reggie Lee's character will come in, meaning that it could be getting pretty intense.

Make sure to tune in to the Season 3 premiere of CSI: Vegas on its new night, Sunday, Feb. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. There is going to be a lot to look forward to, starting with Lee's new character, that will surely make things much more interesting.